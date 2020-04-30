ProMotocross.com

Motocross adapts in the age of COVID-19

By Dan BeaverApr 30, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
It is one the dichotomies of racing: Even while competitors vie for the top spot, when one of them has a need, others rally to help.

That has been the case between the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and Monster Energy Supercross Series throughout their history, but it may be even more clearly defined than ever in their response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As soon as it became clear that events needed to be canceled, Davey Coombs, MX Sports Pro Racing president, and Dave Prater, the senior director of operations, two wheel, at Feld Entertainment Inc. were on the phone discussing how best to get both seasons completed.

Supercross had completed 10 of its 17 events before the season was put on hold after the March 7 race at Daytona International Speedway.

“Our friends at Feld Entertainment were challenged because their series was put on hiatus when it was about three-fifths of the way through,” Coombs told NBCSports.com. “With us being supposed to run from May to the end of August, we volunteered, after talking to (our broadcast partner) NBC, to back up to the middle of June to try and give Supercross a window to fit in.”

Davey Coombs

At the time no one knew how long the break in action would last. For that matter, it is still unclear when and how racing will continue. The immediate need for action at the time was pressing nonetheless.

Despite major differences in the style of racing, motocross and supercross share their stars.

Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb and the remainder of the field cannot be in two places at once. It is also not as simple as riding indoors one week and on an outdoor track the next. The muscle memory and physical toll required for motocross and supercross makes it incredibly difficult to switch back and forth between disciplines.

“(Supercross) had a really compelling season going and the vast amount of riders, race teams, sponsors and the fans wanted to see supercross conclude before we began the outdoor series,” Coombs said.

So everything possible was and is being done to achieve that.

When reports began to circulate that Monster Energy Supercross was exploring the option of finishing its season at a single location without fans, motocross shifted gears once more.

Instead of starting on June 13 at WW Ranch in Jacksonville, Florida, the series shifted the first race to High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, one week later. Just to open that window a little more.

As the date approaches, how racing looks during the pandemic is still in question.

Even if no other changes need to be made to the motocross calendar, the season is going to be unlike we’ve seen in recent years.

Riders already have to battle the grueling heat of summer, but they are typically done well before fall and winter storms crisscross America. The heat is part of what makes this an endurance sport. So is rain and the muddy conditions it creates.

Coombs inspects the track at Southwick.

“Given this year and all the sacrifices we’ve made and all the time we’ve spent indoors, I don’t think we will have as many complaints about the heat as we might in normal circumstances,” Coombs said. “Everyone is chomping at the bit to get back to their normal lives and get back outdoors and enjoy the sports, past times and hobbies that we have.”

After losing a few weekends at the beginning of their season, motocross might end under cooler conditions. And because they run in all weather conditions, there could be some interesting races at the end.

Adaptability is a word everyone needs in their lexicon.

“If we need to do a 10-race series, we already lost Hangtown, they’re not coming back in the fall because that race takes place in an (off-highway recreational vehicle) park in California, which means they only have access to it at certain times of the year, so we’re down to 11,” said Coombs. “So if the state of Florida or the state of Michigan doesn’t relax its social distancing rules, we will have to make some decisions about cutting down on the number of races we have.

“And we’ve already talked to the teams about that as well. It’s very possible this is not a 12-race series as normal, but fewer races. The reply I got was, ‘That’s absolutely fine.’ ”

Plans have been made and remade many times during the break. If motocross has to run some races without fans or with a limited number of fans, that is possible. It may not be desirable given the fan-friendly nature of the sport, but it is on the table.

And Coombs was quick to point out that given the rural nature of the venues associated with motocross, the series has practiced a form of social distancing all along.

Limiting contact between riders and fans also will be part of the new normal. Cashless transactions, additional handwashing stations and other health-related initiatives are already under consideration.

The good news is that as CDC guidelines evolve over the coming months, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross has time to adapt along with them.

NHRA plans to return to racing with fans in the stands, access to pits

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 29, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
While NASCAR prepares to play host to races without fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the president of the National Hot Rod Association vows to resume drag racing in early June with fans in the stands and pits.

“Our goal is to go back racing with fans,” NHRA president Glen Cromwell said in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports, promising new social distancing measures for crowds that would be phased in slowly. “We are the most fan-friendly (sport). I think that’s what separates our sport from everybody else, the accessibility and interaction that our sport has. I just don’t see it (racing) happening without fans.

“If there was a model that worked for us and do it without fans, we would, of course, explore it, but right now we’re putting 100 percent of our efforts behind racing with fans, as soon as we can.”

NHRA is scheduled to return June 5-7 in Gainesville, Florida, with one of the largest races of the season, the Gatornationals.

The race originally was scheduled March 12-16 before the national event schedule was put on hold because of the pandemic.

NHRA president Glen Cromwell vows the sanctioning body will return to racing with fans in the stands in early June.

The NHRA is the largest sanctioning body in drag racing and oversees several racing series, most notably the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, which is primarily for professional teams and national events. It also includes the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which oversees primarily sportsman and amateur racing.

The rescheduled Gainesville event will be followed by 16 more races – with several events potentially shortened from four or three days to just two – to make for a 19-race overall season. That would be five short of the usual 24-race schedule that has been in place for several years.

The first two races of the 2020 season — Pomona, California and Phoenix, Arizona — were completed before the hiatus. Including Gainesville, the series is slated to run four consecutive weekends: June 12-14 (Houston), June 19-21 (Bristol, Tennessee) and June 25-28 (Norwalk, Ohio).

After a week off, the NHRA schedule is slated to resume with four consecutive weekends: July 9-12 (Joliet, Illinois), followed by the annual “Western Swing” of July 17-19 (Denver), July 24-26 (Sonoma, California) and July 31-August 2 (Seattle).

Nine other events are planned afterward through mid-November. The annual six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs have been eliminated for this year.

If NHRA is unable to run both Gainesville and Houston because of pandemic restrictions, those events would be rescheduled in the fall.

“We’re trying to get back to racing ASAP,” Cromwell said. “Our race teams are chomping at the bit to get out there. I talk to them on a daily basis.

“We’re working with state and local officials as well as the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) to make sure that when we do come back, we want to come back in a very responsible and safe way.

“We want to make sure our fans, race teams, sponsors, racetracks, employees, everybody is safe before we get back.”

If restrictions prevent NHRA from racing in some states, the sanctioning body already has a number of contingency and backup plans ready to be implemented, Cromwell said.

“Our goal is to put a schedule together that we believe is the most responsible and safe schedule we can,” he said. “If we go to a certain state that does not allow us to race with fans, we’ll have to make a decision at that time on how to address that.”

Cromwell said if the pandemic continues to keep states essentially closed, then the schedule could be reduced.

“Whether it’s 19 or 17 or 16 (races that eventually are run), we’re looking at everything,” he said. “As you get later into the year, the weekends get tighter. We think it’s important to make sure whatever we do, we keep the integrity of the championship in place, which we think we need quite a few events to make that happen.”

NHRA is expected to offer an update on its 2020 plan on May 4, and it won’t include racing without fans, Cromwell said.

Part of that is simple revenue dynamics that are unlike NASCAR, which is able to sustain itself off a multibillion-dollar TV rights package. NHRA doesn’t have that type of revenue stream, and the operational costs of revenue-driven events without paying fans would be too financially prohibitive.

That creates a conundrum of sorts, given that NHRA is arguably the most liberal major professional sport when it comes to allowing fans unfettered access that includes crowds of fans that cluster around race teams in the pits

Some of the most popular teams (such as John Force’s) draw crowds sometimes of 100 or more fans at a time shoulder to shoulder, eager to get a look or a driver autograph.

Racing with fans could come with risks.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, head of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, told the New York Times in a story Wednesday story that he remains concerned about holding pro sports during the pandemic.

“If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season,'” Fauci told the Times, adding, “I would love to be able to have all sports back,” Dr. Fauci said. “But as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet.”

With social distancing one of the most significant ways to combat the virus, NHRA is looking at various ways to give fans access in a more controlled manner, particularly in the pits.

“If we’re going to do events with fans, we have to give our fans the ability to touch our sport the way they have,” Cromwell said. “To limit them, to close the pits, that is part of the value and excitement of what makes us different.

“That’s what’s appealing of coming to a Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event: meet the stars, see the crew guys work on the cars. To really take that away, I think, would be a disservice to the fans. It’s important we get them in those locations in a safe manner and take all the health protection we can put out there to make sure they’re safe.

“It’s going to be a phased-in program, a slow process. … We want to make sure fans feel comfortable around other people.”

The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, essentially a minor league of sorts for amateur and sportsman racers, could be an important litmus test for the premier Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and its national events.

The first LODRS events – in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Las Vegas and Numidia, Pennsylvania – are scheduled on the same weekend as the planned Gatornationals, and will help NHRA devise a safety and participation baseline if they are successful without significant health repercussions.

“(LODRS events) usually have 300 to 500 cars, and fans can be 2,000 to 5,000 per day,” Cromwell said. “It would allow us the ability to make sure we’re comfortable (to run national events).

“We’re spending a tremendous amount of time on an NHRA health protection plan that is designed to make sure we are responsible for the race teams, tracks, employees, all the stakeholders, everything from wearing a mask to sanitizing solutions, just making sure everything is very clean and people feel comfortable. That will be a big part of it, making sure everyone feels comfortable coming back to the race track, which we will make sure that happens.”

Some tracks – particularly small, local facilities – already are planning on opening in the next few weeks, Cromwell said.

On April 15, Bill Bader Jr., owner of Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, announced he was opening the facility immediately for amateur and sportsman racers in the northern Ohio area, only to walk back those comments last weekend.

