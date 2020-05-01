Mike Levitt

BMW continues IMSA iRacing dominance as Nicky Catsburg wins

By Nate RyanMay 1, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
The IMSA iRacing Pro Series unfolded much like the first two events with a small but yet very significant chance to the top step of the podium.

BMW swept the top three spots for the third consecutive race, but Nicky Catsburg was the winner Thursday at virtual Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Catsburg, who took the points lead as the only driver with three podiums, held off a challenge by teammate Bruno Spengler, who had won the first two races at Sebring and at Laguna Seca but finished sixth after spinning in Turn 1 while chasing down the leader late in the race at Mid-Ohio.

Robby Foley finished 3.157 seconds behind Catsburg’s No. 10 BMW M8 GTE, followed by Connor De Phillippi, who was making his second start of the season after his April 17 debut at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

It was a wild race with a 49-car field crowded into the 13-turn, 2,258-mile layout.

“With tracks like this, it’s quite narrow and small,” Catsburg said in an IMSA release. “We knew it was going to get messy with traffic and indeed it got messy with traffic. There was quite some action with people touching each other and me. It was very intense but I think this is the first time I had something against Bruno. I mean the other two races he got the better of me and this time I was able to fight him and be quick.

“Robby was very close in the end and he got unlucky with traffic as well, which is unfortunately something that really is controlling the race. The traffic and people not being too careful. Honestly, very intense race again. It was super fun. I’m very happy with my first victory, and hopefully, we can continue this streak of podiums.”

It was Foley’s first podium in the IMSA iRacing Pro Series.

“Tire wear was pretty critical, so I just tried to save the tires early on in the race and kind of have something at the end,” Foley said. “Lapped traffic definitely played a part, had a couple of minor contacts. But overall, it kind of went to plan. I didn’t execute quite the perfect lap in qualifying, nice job to Bruno for the pole. But finally, sort of a good race now after some bad luck in the first two, so I’m super happy to put the Turner BMW on the podium.”

The series will head May 14 to virtual Road America for Round 4, which will be streamed on iRacing’s YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Live.

Valentino Rossi has motivation to continue racing MotoGP in 2021

By Nate RyanMay 1, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Valentino Rossi seems to be leaning toward at least one more season next year in MotoGP.

In an interview posted on the series’ website, the legendary Italian rider aid he has enough motivation and desire to continue, but he still is conflicted about the lack of evaluation time he’ll have after a disappointing 2019 season.

The nine-time world champion was seventh in points last year with two podiums, his lowest total since 2012, and he’d intended to take the first six races to decide on his future. The layoff from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will complicate that timeline.

SUNDAY: Virtual Spanish GP, 9 a.m. ET

“It’s very important to understand the level of competition because especially in the second part of (2019), we suffered very much and too many times I was too slow, and I had to fight outside of the top five,” Rossi, who is entering his 19th season in MotoGP’s top division, told MotoGP.com and MotoGP commentator Matt Birt. “In my mind, I had another year with the factory team and I needed time to decide and for me, I need like five or six races, with the new chief mechanic, and some modifications in the team to understand if I can be strong.

“The problem is that there’s no racing. So with the virus, we cannot race. So I will have to decide before racing because in the most optimistic situation we can race in the second half of the season, so August or September we hope. But I have to make my decision before. But anyway I want to continue but I’ve had to make this decision without any races.

“It’s not the best way to stop because the situation is that maybe we don’t race in 2020. So it’s fairer for me to do another championship and stop at the end of the next, so I hope to continue in 2021.”

Rossi likely is in his last season with Monster Energy Yamaha as teammate Maverick Vinales will be joined in the premier class by Fabio Quartararo in 2021. “The Doctor” could move to another Yamaha team for a farewell season next year, though.

Rossi won’t be racing Sunday as MotoGP returns to the simulation world with its third virtual GP. A lineup of 11 drivers, including defending series champion Marc Marquez, will race the Virtual Spanish GP on the MotoGP 20 video game.

Marquez will compete in the 13-lap race with his brother, Alex (who won the first virtual GP); Danilo Petrucci; Maverick Viñales; Alex Rins; Fabio Quartararo; Francesco Bagnaia; Tito Rabat; Miguel Oliveira; Iker Lecuona and Lorenzo Savadori.

This will be MotoGP’s the third virtual event and the first to feature all three divisions as the premier class is joined by Moto2 and Moto3. A stream of the race also will be available on the Motorsports on NBC YouTube channel.