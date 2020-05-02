IndyCar iRacing results at Brickyard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

VIRTUAL INDIANAPOLIS — The NTT IndyCar Series closed out the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the Brickyard finale delivered a memorable finish Saturday.

Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske capitalized to take the victory after four drivers ahead of him wrecked while racing for the win on the final lap.

Pato O’Ward and Marcus Ericsson were involved in the first crash while dicing for the lead. And then Santino Ferrucci took out Oliver Askew a few hundred yards short of the checkered flag, which went to McLaughlin for the second time during the series.

Conor Daly finished second ahead of Ferrucci, Askew and O’Ward.

NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.

Here’s a roundup of how drivers reacted postrace on social media Saturday — some in “interview” videos with themselves:

Scott McLaughlin – Winner:

That was wild! Did my best “Bradbury” and won the Indy 175! Thanks to Pirtek for the support, proud to do it for them and Team Penske! Thanks to Indycar and @JayRFrye for allowing me to have some fun and race some cars! pic.twitter.com/SzZJlyH2Tz — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) May 2, 2020

Conor Daly – Second:

"It was quite a day on the Internet, today."@ConorDaly22 breaks down his race at @IMS in the @IndyCar Challenge finale. pic.twitter.com/LCtQPN9A5t — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 2, 2020

Santino Ferrucci – Third:

"I did not expect to do that." @SantinoFerrucci talks about his contact with @Oliver_Askew that ultimately cost both of them a shot at the win coming to the yard of bricks at @IMS. pic.twitter.com/3VYpPdg2kC — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 2, 2020

Oliver Askew – Fourth:

@SantinoFerrucci you owe me a glass of milk, bud. — Oliver Askew (@Oliver_Askew) May 2, 2020

Pato O’Ward – Fifth:

Sorry bud, thought I was going to get the car length I have YOU when you were overtaking me.. cars were running side by side all race perfectly fine. But anyways, had fun racing for the win on the last lap. 😁 https://t.co/Gc4ZJbyKdZ — Pato O'Ward (@PatricioOWard) May 2, 2020

Marcus Ericsson — 11th:

Ryan Hunter-Reay — seventh:

Finished P7 in the final #IndyCarChallenge race @IMS today. Not bad 1 week into it with home sim setup. Big thanks to @SimCraft for working with me on this awesome rig. New to every aspect of it (black sheet sold separately), so it’s been step by step. @DHLUS pic.twitter.com/D6tDyjifVH — Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) May 2, 2020

Simon Pagenaud — 25th:

I’ve never quoted myself before but now seems like the perfect time! #indycar @iRacing 🤯🤯 https://t.co/jW81DGn028 — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) May 2, 2020

Will Power — 14th:

Graham Rahal — 13th:

Lando Norris — 21st:

Alexander Rossi — 12th:

I have no idea where we finished, but I’m off to buy @ConorDaly22 a snow cone. #teamdiscordforever pic.twitter.com/7byWGw624c — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) May 2, 2020

Sebastien Bourdais — sixth:

Sage Karam — finished 27th:

I will say some of the most fun I ever had was these 6 @iRacing @IndyCar races. I had incredible bad luck but I had a lot of fun battling and chilling with my buddies. Can’t wait to get back to the real thing but kind of wish this wasn’t over 😂 — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) May 2, 2020

Dalton Kellett — finished 31st:

.@Dalton_Kellett recaps his race and P31 finish from the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge Finale at virtual @IMS #INDYCAR | #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/BKaRA3SIum — AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) May 2, 2020

Tony Kanaan — finished 33rd: