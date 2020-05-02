IndyCar iRacing results at Brickyard

VIRTUAL INDIANAPOLIS — Scott McLaughlin won the IndyCar iRacing Challenge finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where two crashes wiped out the top four entering the final lap.
McLaughlin started from the pole position and led only two of 70 laps and inherited first the final time when Santino Ferrucci wrecked Oliver Askew while battling for the victory just short of the finish line.
Will Power led a race-high 21 of 70 laps. There 12 leaders in the 33-car field.
POSTRACE REACTION: What drivers said on social media postrace
It was the second series win for McLaughlin and gave Team Penske a sweep of the three oval races (Simon Pagenaud won at Michigan and Twin Ring Motegi).
Here’s a roundup of how drivers reacted postrace on social media Saturday — some in “interview” videos with themselves:
Scott McLaughlin – Winner:
Conor Daly – Second:
Santino Ferrucci – Third:
Oliver Askew – Fourth:
Pato O’Ward – Fifth:
Marcus Ericsson — 11th:
Ryan Hunter-Reay — seventh:
Simon Pagenaud — 25th:
Will Power — 14th:
Graham Rahal — 13th:
Lando Norris — 21st:
Alexander Rossi — 12th:
Sebastien Bourdais — sixth:
Sage Karam — finished 27th:
Dalton Kellett — finished 31st:
Tony Kanaan — finished 33rd: