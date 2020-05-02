VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — The NTT IndyCar Series closed out the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the Brickyard finale delivered a memorable finish Saturday.
Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske capitalized to take the victory after four drivers ahead of him wrecked while racing for the win on the final lap.
Pato O’Ward and Marcus Ericsson were involved in the first crash while dicing for the lead. And then Santino Ferrucci took out Oliver Askew a few hundred yards short of the checkered flag, which went to McLaughlin for the second time during the series.
Conor Daly finished second ahead of Ferrucci, Askew and O’Ward.
NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.
Here’s a roundup of how drivers reacted postrace on social media Saturday — some in “interview” videos with themselves:
Scott McLaughlin – Winner:
That was wild! Did my best “Bradbury” and won the Indy 175! Thanks to Pirtek for the support, proud to do it for them and Team Penske! Thanks to Indycar and @JayRFrye for allowing me to have some fun and race some cars! pic.twitter.com/SzZJlyH2Tz
— Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) May 2, 2020
Conor Daly – Second:
"It was quite a day on the Internet, today."@ConorDaly22 breaks down his race at @IMS in the @IndyCar Challenge finale. pic.twitter.com/LCtQPN9A5t
— IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 2, 2020
Santino Ferrucci – Third:
"I did not expect to do that." @SantinoFerrucci talks about his contact with @Oliver_Askew that ultimately cost both of them a shot at the win coming to the yard of bricks at @IMS. pic.twitter.com/3VYpPdg2kC
— IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 2, 2020
Oliver Askew – Fourth:
@SantinoFerrucci you owe me a glass of milk, bud.
— Oliver Askew (@Oliver_Askew) May 2, 2020
Pato O’Ward – Fifth:
Sorry bud, thought I was going to get the car length I have YOU when you were overtaking me.. cars were running side by side all race perfectly fine. But anyways, had fun racing for the win on the last lap. 😁 https://t.co/Gc4ZJbyKdZ
— Pato O'Ward (@PatricioOWard) May 2, 2020
Marcus Ericsson:
Nice move @PatricioOWard thanks bud https://t.co/nk4ooYj3iH
— Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) May 2, 2020
Simon Pagenaud:
I’ve never quoted myself before but now seems like the perfect time! #indycar @iRacing 🤯🤯 https://t.co/jW81DGn028
— Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) May 2, 2020
Will Power:
We all made a lot of new friends …#INDYCAR / #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/whSnJVFGDd
— Will Power (@12WillPower) May 2, 2020
Graham Rahal:
Momma help me!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NyjSrNbTXa
— Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) May 2, 2020
Lando Norris:
— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 2, 2020