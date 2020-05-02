Chris Graythen/Getty Images

What drivers said after the IndyCar iRacing Challenge finale at Indy

May 2, 2020
VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — The NTT IndyCar Series closed out the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the Brickyard finale delivered a memorable finish Saturday.

Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske capitalized to take the victory after four drivers ahead of him wrecked while racing for the win on the final lap.

Pato O’Ward and Marcus Ericsson were involved in the first crash while dicing for the lead. And then Santino Ferrucci took out Oliver Askew a few hundred yards short of the checkered flag, which went to McLaughlin for the second time during the series.

Conor Daly finished second ahead of Ferrucci, Askew and O’Ward.

NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.

Here’s a roundup of how drivers reacted postrace on social media Saturday — some in “interview” videos with themselves:

Scott McLaughlin – Winner:

Conor Daly – Second:

Santino Ferrucci – Third:

Oliver Askew – Fourth:

Pato O’Ward – Fifth:

Marcus Ericsson:

Simon Pagenaud:

Will Power:

Graham Rahal:

Lando Norris:

Scott McLaughlin wins in wild finish to IndyCar iRacing Challenge finale

May 2, 2020
VIRTUAL INDIANAPOLIS — Scott McLaughlin won the IndyCar iRacing Challenge finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, taking advantage of a wild last lap in the First Responders 175.

Over the final 2.5 miles at the Brickyard, contenders Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson, Santino Ferrucci and Oliver Askew all wrecked while racing around the lead.

McLaughlin, who started on the pole position, scooted through to capture his second victory in the series. He later said he just “drove through the smoke” to give Team Penske a clean sweep on ovals in the series (Simon Pagenaud won at Michigan and Twin Ring Motegi).

“I was hoping there was going to be one wreck, and there was two,” McLaughlin, who has yet to make his real-world IndyCar debut, told the IndyCar on NBC booth after taking the traditional swig of milk for a Brickyard winner. “I thought we were going to get third. We were in the right place at the right time.”

Conor Daly finished second despite being involved in three wrecks and called it “an electric factory of a race.”

Ferrucci finished third, followed by Askew and O’Ward.

After Ericsson and O’Ward made heavy contact while racing for the lead earlier on the last lap, the victory seemed to be between Askew and Ferrucci off the last corner.

As they approached the finish line, Ferrucci shot down the track and into Askew, taking out both of their cars. The Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan driver took the blame.

Ferrucci later said he’d been doing a lot of series on iRacing lately and got too close because he was tied to get on Askew’s door as he might in a NASCAR race.

“Just coming to the finish line, and I was trying to get closer to him, and I went through him,” Ferrucci told the IndyCar on NBC booth. “I don’t know why. I mean, trying to steer a little closer to him because I knew the drag race would be tight. I just didn’t expect the cars to go sideways. I wanted to get a little closer there but did not expect to do that.

“That’s my bad. I apologize for doing that to Oliver. That was definitely his race to win. But at the end of the day, it’s a video game, and we had fun. It’s not anything you’d ever do in real life, but it’s a tight race.”

The chaotic ending was triggered by a restart with nine laps remaining after the yellow flew for a multicar crash that started with a spin by Josef Newgarden.

Before two late yellows, it seemed as if the race might boil down to a battle between Formula One McLaren driver Lando Norris and Will Power. But Power got shuffled back, and Norris crashed with two laps remaining while running near the front.

Before that, it seemed as if McLaren was headed toward a 1-2-3 finish with some combination of O’Ward, Norris and Askew.