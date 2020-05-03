When Indianapolis Motor Speedway plays host to a race on its oval in May, it’s generally a memorable experience.
Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge was no exception.
Two last-lap crashes among the top four cars. Airborne crashes that went over the pagoda and pylon. A refreshingly stunned runner-up.
Scott McLaughlin scored his second victory in the series as chaos exploded around the Team Penske driver.
RESULTS: Click here for the full boxscore and results from Indy
There were many vivid images from the 70 laps around the 2.5-mile oval that concluded the six-race virtual slate for the NTT IndyCar Series.
Some photos from the craziness that was the @iRacing @IndyCar Challenge finale at @IMS. pic.twitter.com/M7deeMSRNQ
— IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 2, 2020
Courtesy of Getty Images’ Chris Graythen, here are a collection of computer-generated screenshots from the First Responders 175 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: