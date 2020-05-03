Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Photo gallery: IndyCar iRacing Challenge action from Indianapolis

By Nate RyanMay 3, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When Indianapolis Motor Speedway plays host to a race on its oval in May, it’s generally a memorable experience.

Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge was no exception.

Two last-lap crashes among the top four cars. Airborne crashes that went over the pagoda and pylon. A refreshingly stunned runner-up.

Scott McLaughlin scored his second victory in the series as chaos exploded around the Team Penske driver.

RESULTS: Click here for the full boxscore and results from Indy

There were many vivid images from the 70 laps around the 2.5-mile oval that concluded the six-race virtual slate for the NTT IndyCar Series.

Courtesy of Getty Images’ Chris Graythen, here are a collection of computer-generated screenshots from the First Responders 175 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

 

Arrow McLaren SP teammates Pato O’Ward (No. 5) and Oliver Askew races their Chevrolets side by side across the yard of bricks at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Santino Ferrucci (No. 18) slides across the finish line after wrecking Oliver Askew (airborne) while racing for the lead on the final lap of the First Responder 175 (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

The Dallara-Honda of Ryan Hunter-Reay goes upside down as other cars take flight in the background at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Scott McLaughlin celebrates in his No. 40 after winning the IndyCar iRacing Challenge finale at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Simon Pagenaud catches some air as Graham Rahal drives past at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Sage Karam’s No. 24 Chevrolet achieves liftoff as Alex Palou spins beneath at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Sage Karam leads the field into Turn 1 at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Josef Newgarden (No. 1) loses traction as a multicar crash begins at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Stefan Wilson (No. 25) and James Davison slide through the grass at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

An overview shot of virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the First Responder 175 (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Lando Norris led 12 laps and nearly won his second consecutive race in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Sebastien Bourdais scored a series-best sixth place in the IndyCar iRacing Chalenge at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Helio Castroneves crosses the yard of bricks with the iconic pagoda in the background at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

A shot down the frontstretch at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the field heads toward Turn 1 during the First Responder 175 (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Scott McLaughlin takes the victory in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge finale at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

Sebastian Vettel makes surprise cameo debut in Legends Trophy

THE RACE
By Nate RyanMay 3, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Legends Trophy had a surprising — and rule-bending — cameo in the doubleheader opener of the second round of its virtual championship series.

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel made his competitive sim racing debut at the virtual version of the Malaysian Grand Prix track where he had four victories in 10 F1 starts from 2008-17.

The Ferrari driver didn’t fare as well racing against several racing legends on rFactor2. The German finished 15th in the first race and 12th in the nightcap, getting caught up in incidents he didn’t cause both times.

REAL FUN IN SIMULATION: Dario Franchitti loving Legends Trophy experience

EMMO’S RETURN: At 73, Fittipaldi has taken to sim racing

The Legends Trophy is open to former drivers older than 40, but Vettel, 32, was provided a provisional entry from the series, which allows former from Formula 1, IndyCar, sports cars and rally to compete virtually every Saturday at tracks around the world.

Juan Pablo Montoya took the points lead by winning the opener and finishing fifth in the second race.

“It was insane at the start,” said the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, who missed a multicar pileup on the opening lap. “The problem with these cars is that when you touch, the thing takes off everywhere, and you don’t know where you’re going to head out. I just tried to stay out of everybody’s way, and the road kind of cleared for me.

“I was driving and sliding around, and I had a lead of seven seconds. You just think ‘don’t worry’
but even when you say ‘don’t worry’, you’re still about to fly off at the next corner.”

Adrian Fernandez, an 11-time IndyCar winner, won the second race for his first Legends Trophy victory.

Montoya leads with 84 points over Emanuele Pirro (80) and Jenson Button (74) in the five-week series. The champion will have $25,000 donated to his favorite charity.