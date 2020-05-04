NHRA

NHRA changes course; moves 2020 season restart from June to August

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 4, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
Five days after the National Hot Rod Association announced plans to resume racing in early June with fans in the stands and pits, those plans suddenly have fallen by the wayside.

The NHRA announced Monday that it is postponing all of the previously announced events that had been rescheduled because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Drag racing’s largest sanctioning body says it will resume racing with fans in attendance in August but did not give specifics in its statement other than to say it will release a new, revised schedule “soon”.

NHRA President Glen Cromwell released the following statement to NBC Sports:

“While we want to resume the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series as much as anyone, we believe the best decision at this time for our sport, based on the fluidity of the pandemic situation, is to postpone restarting Series events.  We will have an announcement regarding the remainder of our 2020 Mello Yello schedule and those of our other series and events soon.”

One element of note: The NHRA’s originally rescheduled season, which was announced in late March, called for 19 events, down from its original 24 national events.

But the Monday revision further would shorten the season to 18 events, which includes two races that were already contested in February (Pomona, California, and Phoenix) before racing and all other forms of sports were placed on hiatus due to the pandemic.

That leaves NHRA with a rather ambitious plan to contest 16 races in 16 weeks – provided racing resumes on the first weekend of August and continues on through mid-November, as originally was scheduled.

Here is the official NHRA statement:

NHRA ANNOUNCES REVISED PLAN TO RESTART 2020 MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING SERIES

GLENDORA, Calif. – NHRA officials announced today that they are working with state and local officials as well as host tracks and teams on a revised Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule, which will be announced soon.

The season is expected to resume, with fans in attendance, in August and will consist of 18 total events for 2020, including the two that kicked off the season.

The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will continue to be contested at each Mello Yello Series event.

The revised schedule previously announced is in flux because of the fluid nature of the pandemic situation.

At this time, it is certain that the events planned for June and July are postponed. Those events are the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on June 5-7 (Gainesville, FL); Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals Presented by Pennzoil on June 12-14 (Houston, TX); NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on June 19-21 (Bristol, TN); Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on June 26-28 (Norwalk, OH); Route 66 NHRA Nationals on July 9-12 (Chicago, IL); Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil on July 17-19 (Denver, CO); and NHRA Sonoma Nationals on July 24-26 (Sonoma, CA).

Tentative schedule announcements for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Series, Mickey Thompson Tires NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series, and SAMtech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Series will be announced following the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series announcement.

Final (unofficial) IndyCar iRacing points: Scott McLaughlin ranks first

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
By Nate RyanMay 4, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
A “rookie” unofficially won the IndyCar iRacing Challenge “championship.”

Though the NTT IndyCar Series didn’t keep official points, Scott McLaughlin scored the most points (213) during six virtual races under the scoring system used for real-world races.

The two-time Supercars champion, who has yet to make his IndyCar debut for Team Penske, scored victories at Barber Motorsports Park and the finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and top fives in three other races.

He finished 18 points ahead of teammate Will Power, who went winless in the series but led 103 laps.

Simon Pagenaud, who won at Michigan and Twin Motegi, made it a sweep of the top three in the points standings for Penske.

Pagenaud and Power had been tied for the points lead entering Indy, but both finished outside the top 10 in the finale.

INDYCAR iRACING CHALLENGE POINTS STANDINGS

Here are the final IndyCar iRacing Challenge standings after six races:

1. Scott McLaughlin (R) – 213
2. Will Power – 195
3. Simon Pagenaud – 182
4. Felix Rosenqvist – 151
5. Santino Ferrucci – 138
6. Sage Karam – 120
7. Graham Rahal – 113
8. Conor Daly – 108
9. Marcus Ericsson – 107
10. Pato O’Ward (R) – 104
11. Alex Palou (R) – 100
12. Scott Dixon – 99
13. Oliver Askew (R) – 98
13. Josef Newgarden – 98
15. Zach Veach – 96
16. Jack Harvey – 88
17. Alexander Rossi – 86
18. Dalton Kellett (R) – 80
19. Sebastien Bourdais – 79
20. Colton Herta – 73
21. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 70
22. Robert Wickens – 66
23. Lando Norris (R) – 64
24. Scott Speed (R) – 61
25. Ed Carpenter – 60
26. Felipe Nasr (R) – 57
27. Kyle Kaiser – 55
29. Tony Kanaan – 40
30. Rinus VeeKay (R) – 39
31. Dale Earnhardt Jr. (R) – 35
32. Kyle Kirkwood (R) – 32
32. Jimmie Johnson (R) – 32
32. James Hinchcliffe – 32
35. Takuma Sato – 28
36. James Davison – 27
37. Max Chilton – 26
38. Marco Andretti – 23
39. Helio Castroneves – 19
40. Kyle Busch (R) – 17
41. RC Enerson (R) – 10
41. Chaz Mostert – 10
43. Stefan Wilson (R) – 5
43. Spencer Pigot – 5

Points Earned at Watkins Glen:

1. Sage Karam – 54 (+1 for winning pole, +1 for leading a lap, +2 for leading the most laps)
2. Felix Rosenqvist – 40
3. Will Power – 36 (+ 1 for leading a lap)
4. Scott McLaughlin – 32
5. Oliver Askew – 30
6. Simon Pagenaud – 28
7. Josef Newgarden – 26
8. Santino Ferucci – 24
9. Kyle Kirkwood – 22
10. Conor Daly – 20
11. Dalton Kellett – 19
12. Kyle Kaiser – 18
13. Pato O’Ward – 17
14. Graham Rahal – 16
15. Felipe Nasr – 15
16. Jimmie Johnson – 14
17. Alexander Rossi – 13
18. Marcus Ericsson – 12
19. Zach Veach – 11
20. Alex Palou – 10
21. Scott Speed – 9
22. Colton Herta – 8
23. Sebastien Bourdais – 7
24. Tony Kanaan – 6
25. James Hinchcliffe – 0 (Did not start)

Points earned at Barber:

1. Scott McGlaughlin – 51 (+1 for leading a lap)
2. Will Power – 40
3. Scott Speed – 36 (+1 for leading a lap)
4. Alex Palou – 32
5. Simon Pagenaud – 30
6. Felix Rosenqvist – 29 (+1 for leading a lap)
7. Colton Herta – 26
8. Robert Wickens – 24
9. Josef Newgarden – 22
10. Santino Ferucci – 20
11. Dalton Kellett – 19
12. Jimmie Johnson – 18
13. Sebastien Bourdais – 17
14. Graham Rahal – 16
15. Oliver Askew – 15
16. Scott Dixon – 14
17. James Hinchcliffe – 13
18. Ed Carpenter – 12
19. Zach Veach – 11
20. Kyle Kirkwood – 10
21. Kyle Kaiser – 9
22. Alexander Rossi – 8
23. Conor Daly – 7
24. Pato O’Ward – 6
25. Marcus Ericsson – 5
26. Tony Kanaan – 5
27. Sage Karam – 9 (+1 for winning pole, +1 for leading a lap, +2 for leading the most laps)
28. Jack Harvey – 5
29. Felipe Nasr – 5

Points earned at Michigan:

1. Simon Pagenaud – 51 (+1 for leading a lap)
2. Scott McLaughlin – 40
3. Dale Earnhardt Jr – 35
4. Will Power – 33 (+1 for leading a lap)
5. Graham Rahal – 30
6. Jack Harvey – 28
7. Alexander Rossi – 27 (+1 for leading a lap)
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 25 (+1 for leading a lap)
9. Ed Carpenter – 22
10. Alex Palou – 21 (+1 for leading a lap)
11. Zach Veach – 20 (+1 for leading a lap)
12. Kyle Kaiser – 18
13. Conor Daly – 17
14. Sage Karam – 19 (+1 for leading a lap, +2 for leading the most laps)
15. James Davison – 15
16. Dalton Kellett – 14
17. Felipe Nasr – 14 (+1 for leading a lap)
18. Tony Kanaan – 12
19. Marcus Ericsson – 13 (+1 for leading a lap, +1 for winning pole)
20. Sebastien Bourdais – 10
21. Felix Rosenqvist – 9
22. James Hinchcliffe – 8
23. Santino Ferucci – 7
24. Josef Newgarden – 6
25. Pato O’Ward – 5
26. Robert Wickens – 5
27. Max Chilton – 5
28. Colton Herta – 5
29. Marco Andretti – 5
30. Scott Dixon – 5
31. Oliver Askew – 5

Points earned at Motegi:

1. Simon Pagenuad – 51 (+1 for leading a lap)
2. Scott Dixon – 41 (+1 for leading a lap)
3. Will Power – 38 (+1 for leading a lap, +2 for leading the most laps)
4. Marcus Ericsson – 33 (+1 for leading a lap)
5. Robert Wickens – 32 (+1 for leading a lap, +1 for winning pole)
6. Jack Harvey – 29 (+1 for leading a lap)
7. Sage Karam – 27 (+1 for leading a lap)
8. Zach Veach – 25 (+1 for leading a lap)
9. Santino Ferrucci – 22
10. Graham Rahal – 20
11. Conor Daly – 19
12. Takuma Sato – 18
13. Kyle Busch – 17
14. Felix Rosenqvist – 16
15. Josef Newgarden – 16 (+1 for leading a lap)
16. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 14
17. Ed Carpenter – 13
18. Colton Herta – 12
19. Dalton Kellett – 11
20. Sebastien Bourdais – 10
21. Oliver Askew – 10 (+1 for leading a lap)
22. Alex Palou – 8
23. Rinus VeeKay – 7
24. Scott McLaughlin – 6
25. Marco Andretti – 5
26. Pato O’Ward – 5
27. Kyle Kaiser – 5
28. Alexander Rossi – 5
29. Helio Castroneves – 5
30. Tony Kanaan – 5
31. Felipe Nasr – 5
32. Max Chilton – 5
33. James Hinchcliffe – 0 (Did not start)

Points earned at COTA:

1. Lando Norris – 54 (50 +4 for pole, lap led, most laps led)
2. Pato O’Ward – 41 (+1 for lap led)
3. Felix Rosenqvist – 35
4. Scott McLaughlin – 32
5. Santino Ferrucci – 30
6. Will Power – 29 (+1 lap led)
7. Rinus VeeKay – 26
8. Marcus Ericsson – 24
9. Alex Palou – 23 (+1 lap led)
10. Josef Newgarden – 20
11. Scott Dixon – 19
12. Felipe Nasr – 18
13. Colton Herta – 17
14. Simon Pagenuad – 16
15. Alexander Rossi – 15
16. Jack Harvey – 14
17. Graham Rahal – 13
18. Dalton Kellett – 12
19. James Hinchcliffe – 11
20. Chaz Mostert – 10
21. Max Chilton – 9
22. Ed Carpenter – 8
23. Tony Kanaan – 7
24. Sebastien Bourdais – 6
25. Spencer Pigot – 5
26. Zach Veach – 5
27. Kyle Kaiser – 5
28. Oliver Askew – 5
29. Conor Daly – 5
30. Takuma Sato – 5
31. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 5
32. Robert Wickens – 5
33. Sage Karam – 5

Points earned at Indianapolis:

1. Scott McLaughlin – 52 (+2 for pole, lap led)
2. Conor Daly – 40
3. Santino Ferrucci – 35
4. Oliver Askew – 33 (+1 for lap led)
5. Pato O’Ward – 30
6. Sebastien Bourdais– 29 (+1 lap led)
7. Ryan Hunter-Reay– 26
8. Zach Veach– 24
9. Felix Rosenqvist – 22
10. Scott Dixon– 20
11. Marcus Ericsson– 20 (+1 lap led)
12. Alexander Rossi– 18
13. Graham Rahal– 18 (+1 lap led)
14. Will Power– 19 (+3 lap led, most laps led)
15. Scott Speed – 16 (+1 lap led)
16. Helio Castroneves– 14
17. Marco Andretti – 13
18. Jack Harvey– 12
19. James Davison – 12 (+1 lap led)
20. RC Enerson – 10
21. Lando Norris– 10 (+1 lap led)
22. Josef Newgarden– 8
23. Max Chilton– 7
24. Rinus VeeKay – 6
25. Simon Pagenaud – 6 (+1 lap led)
26. Alex Palou – 6 (+1 lap led)
27. Sage Karam – 6 (+1 lap led)
28. Ed Carpenter – 5
29. Stefan Wilson — 5
30. Takuma Sato – 5
31. Dalton Kellett – 5
32. Colton Herta – 5
33. Tony Kanaan – 5

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR STANDINGS

IndyCar’s Rookie of the Year Award is presented to the top finishing rookie in the series standings. Here are what the current standings would be for iRacing Challenge :

1. Scott McLaughlin – 213
2. Pato O’Ward – 107
3. Alex Palou – 100
4. Oliver Askew – 98
5. Dalton Kellett – 80
6. Lando Norris – 64
7. Scott Speed – 61
8. Felipe Nasr – 57
9. Rinus VeeKay – 39
10. Dale Earnhardt Jr – 35
11. Kyle Kirkwood – 32
11. Jimmie Johnson – 32
13. Kyle Busch – 17
14. R.C. Enerson – 10
14. Chaz Mostert – 10
15. Stefan Wilson – 5

For the driver’s championship, IndyCar tallies points based on each driver’s finishing position, with the most points being awarded for finishing first. Additional points can be earned for winning the pole position (one additional point), leading at least one lap (only one bonus point will be rewarded regardless of how many laps a driver leads), and leading the most laps (two additional points).

Here’s a breakdown of how points are earned based on finishing position:

 