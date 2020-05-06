IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway will support three nonprofit organizations fighting against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with a virtual auction from May 22-24.

Originally scheduled to be the race weekend for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 (which has been postponed to Aug. 23), the virtual auction of rare fan experiences will be presented by drivers and teams. Proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross, All Clear Foundation and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

Drivers will be the hosts of one-day “takeovers” of the NTT IndyCar Series’ social media accounts throughout the rest of May. At the end of each day, the drivers will announce a “One Drive To Get Back on Track” auction packaged that is sponsored by their teams.

The driver/team promotion will begin Thursday with Jack Harvey and Meyer Shank Racing.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the first auction prize Wednesday.

The “Epic Racing Capital of the World Experience” includes the opportunity to wave the green flag on an Indy 500 practice, take a track lap in a Speedway event car with IMS President J. Douglas Boles and dinner for four with the Borg-Warner Trophy and a former Indy 500 winner. It will be awarded via sweepstakes while the rest of the items will be auctioned.

Here’s the release from Indianapolis Motor Speedway: