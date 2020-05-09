Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has empty feeling thinking about F1 without fans

Associated PressMay 9, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

PARIS — Driving around Formula One tracks without fans cheering at Silverstone and Monza would literally feel “very empty” for six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The first 10 races this season have been postponed or canceled amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the iconic Monaco Grand Prix scrapped for the first time in 66 years.

F1 remains hopeful that the season can start in early July with a doubleheader at the Austrian Grand Prix, and that 15-18 of the 22 scheduled races can yet be completed.

But all of them would be held without any fans until it is safe.

“It’s going to be very empty,” Hamilton said Saturday, evoking the subdued atmosphere of preseason testing in Spain.

“For us it’s going to be like a test day, probably even worse than a test day in a sense,” the Mercedes driver said. “On a test day there’s not a huge amount of people in Barcelona, but there are still some.”

However, any racing would provide a welcome boost to people during lockdown.

“I’m getting messages from people around the world who are struggling during this period because they’re not getting to watch sports,” Hamilton said in a video posted online by Mercedes. “It just shows just how significant sport is in people’s lives, it brings us all together and it’s so exciting and captivating. I don’t know how exciting it is going to be for people watching it on TV, but it’s going to be better than nothing.”

Hamilton was praised for publicly questioning whether the season-opening Australian GP should go ahead on March 15. It was eventually canceled, but only two days beforehand and with fans still queuing up.

Hamilton had used the first official news conference with F1 drivers to say he was shocked that organizers planned to proceed with the race, which attracts more than 300,000 people over four days.

McLaren withdrew even before the cancellation after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus. Mercedes wrote to governing body FIA and F1 requesting the cancellation and had started preparations to leave before the decision was announced.

The whole experience in Melbourne was a merry-go-round of uncertainty.

“It really, really was a shock to the system. Obviously on that Thursday, I had commented my opinion of whether or not we should have been there,” Hamilton said. “Then to wake up the next day, honestly, with the excitement that I’m going to be getting inside the car – and then to hear that we’re not going to be going to the track. It was very, very surreal.”

Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007, winning his first title the following year with McLaren before adding five more with Mercedes. Those years were a whirlwind of international travel with Hamilton winning 84 of the 250 races he has entered.

“This is the first time I can remember that I’ve been in one place for six weeks; it’s very, very unusual considering we’re always on the road,” Hamilton said. “(It) has taken some getting used to.”

Amid all the uncertainty, one thing Hamilton has managed to control is his weight.

Having arrived at preseason testing in February in arguably the best shape of his career, despite being 35 years old, Hamilton has stayed fully fit.

“I think my weight’s probably stayed around the same. Having this time gives you more time to focus on things, on the areas of weakness – tedious things like calf muscles,” Hamilton said. “There are strengths and weaknesses on all of our bodies. When you go to the gym, often you work the big muscles but not necessarily the small ones.”

David Gravel wins at Knoxville; Kyle Larson 10th in return with Outlaws

Tami Pope/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nate RyanMay 8, 2020, 11:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In one of the first major racing events since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut down the sports world, David Gravel outdueled Ian Madsen at Knoxville Raceway.

Gravel seized the lead with a last-lap pass after a thrilling side-by-side battle Friday night, claiming the feature victory in a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event that was held without fans.

“We don’t feel how many people are watching (on the Dirtvision stream), but we know there must be tens of thousands of people,” Gravel, who won the prestigious Knoxville Nationals at the track last year, told Dirtvision. “Hopefully that was a good race to get everyone’s blood pumping again. Ian and I just battled, battled and battled. It felt good just to come back in a race car and be competitive again.

Larson finished 10th after starting 18th in the main event. It was the first race for the former No. 42 driver in the NASCAR Cup Series since being fired by Chip Ganassi Racing last month for using a racial slur during an iRacing event.

The World of Outlaws cleared Larson to race after he completed sensitivity training. Larson remains on indefinite suspension from NASCAR.

NASCAR veteran Kasey Kahne, who was racing for the first time since being injured a Williams Grove Speedway a year ago, failed to advance to the main event after an 11th in the Last Chance Qualifier.

The grandstands were empty at the famous half-mile dirt oval known as the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Dirtvision announcers estimated there were 380 people on site as teams were limited in crew members.

The World of Outlaws sprint car series’ next four races in late May at I-55 Speedway in Pevely, Missouri, and Lake Ozark Speedway in Ozark, Missouri, will have “limited, socially distanced” crowds.

The Outlaws’ Morton Buildings Late Model Series will return May 15-16 at I-55 Speedway with limited, socially distanced crowds.

The World of Outlaws will be among the first major national series to attempt to race with fans in the grandstands. NASCAR has announced its return May 17 at Darlington Raceway with four races that will be held without a crowd.