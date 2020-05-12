The Circuit of The Americas raised more than $200,000 in donations Sunday during a food drive that will provide more than 1.6 million meals to the Central Texas community.

According to a release from the track, more than 20,000 people (and 400 dogs) visited the track in 7,000 vehicles that were allowed to drive on its 3.4-mile road course layout.

The event benefited the Central Texas Food Bank, which is aiding those in need during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The Food Drive was a great success, it was so nice to see people safely come together and support such a great cause, especially in these uncertain times,” COTA founder and chairman Bobby Epstein said in a statement. “It was a wonderful day with perfect weather and people were just having a blast – it felt really good to see. Hats off to the volunteers and participants, they should be very proud. The atmosphere was lively, and the spirit of giving was awesome.”

COTA partner Germania Insurance, as well as COTA and Austin Bold FC, each donated $10,000 to the cause.

COTA remains on hiatus from racing and the entertainment events during the pandemic, but the track is slated to play host to a MotoGP event Nov. 13-15 (the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas originally was to take place April 5).