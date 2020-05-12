COTA/Regina Pyne

COTA food drive’s donations will provide for over 1.6 million meals

By Nate RyanMay 12, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
The Circuit of The Americas raised more than $200,000 in donations Sunday during a food drive that will provide more than 1.6 million meals to the Central Texas community.

According to a release from the track, more than 20,000 people (and 400 dogs) visited the track in 7,000 vehicles that were allowed to drive on its 3.4-mile road course layout.

The event benefited the Central Texas Food Bank, which is aiding those in need during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The Food Drive was a great success, it was so nice to see people safely come together and support such a great cause, especially in these uncertain times,” COTA founder and chairman Bobby Epstein said in a statement. “It was a wonderful day with perfect weather and people were just having a blast – it felt really good to see. Hats off to the volunteers and participants, they should be very proud. The atmosphere was lively, and the spirit of giving was awesome.”

COTA partner Germania Insurance, as well as COTA and Austin Bold FC, each donated $10,000 to the cause.

COTA remains on hiatus from racing and the entertainment events during the pandemic, but the track is slated to play host to a MotoGP event Nov. 13-15 (the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas originally was to take place April 5).

COTA/Regina Pyne

Reports: Sebastian Vettel leaving Ferrari after the 2020 F1 season

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
By Nate RyanMay 11, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Multiple outlets in Europe are reporting that Formula One star Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari after the 2020 season.

Autosport, BBC Sport and Auto Motor Sport reported the four-time F1 champion’s tenure with the Italian team will end after Vettel and Ferrari failed to agree to terms on a new deal.

Vettel, who won four consecutive world titles from 2010-13 with Red Bull Racing, joined Ferrari with the 2015 season.

SURPRISE CAMEO: Vettel makes competitive sim racing debut in Legends Trophy

The German has 14 wins in 101 starts with Ferrari and finished runner-up to six-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the points standings in 2017 and ’18. Vettel had 39 victories in 139 starts from 2007-14.

Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo and Antonio Giovinazzi have been mentioned as potential candidates to replace Vettel at Ferrari.

Hamilton also is in a contract year. He has expressed an interest to stay at Mercedes, where he has five championships in the past six years.

Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Formula One has yet to race in 2020. The series hopes to start the season with a July 5 doubleheader in Austria. It’s possible that 15 to 18 of the originally scheduled 22 races will happen.