The Drone Racing League will begin its 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The series will match a dozen pilots flying on a drone racing simulator through historic DRL maps and new tracks. The pilots will be competing from their homes in countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Pilots will donate winnings from the event to Direct Relief, the largest charitable provider of protective gear and medical essentials to health facilities in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The series will run for eight weekends and will be broadcast on NBCSN and Twitter. Here’s the schedule:

Saturday, May 16, 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 24, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 31, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 14, 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 20, noon ET

Sunday, June 28, noon ET

Sunday, July 5, noon ET

Here’s the release from the Drone Racing League on the 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup: