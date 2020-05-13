The Drone Racing League will begin its 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
The series will match a dozen pilots flying on a drone racing simulator through historic DRL maps and new tracks. The pilots will be competing from their homes in countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.
Pilots will donate winnings from the event to Direct Relief, the largest charitable provider of protective gear and medical essentials to health facilities in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The series will run for eight weekends and will be broadcast on NBCSN and Twitter. Here’s the schedule:
- Saturday, May 16, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Sunday, May 24, 3 p.m. ET
- Sunday, May 31, 2 p.m. ET
- Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m. ET
- Sunday, June 14, 1 p.m. ET
- Saturday, June 20, noon ET
- Sunday, June 28, noon ET
- Sunday, July 5, noon ET
Here’s the release from the Drone Racing League on the 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup:
NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Drone Racing League (DRL), the world’s premier, professional circuit for drone racing, today announced that the first-ever fantasy virtual drone racing series, the 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup, will premiere on Saturday, May 16 at 2:30pm ET on NBCSN. The series will run for eight weekends on NBCSN and Twitter. The schedule is as follows:
- Saturday, May 16th at 2:30pm
- Sunday, May 24th at 3pm
- Sunday, May 31st at 2pm
- Sunday, June 7th at 2pm
- Sunday, June 14th at 1pm
- Saturday, June 20th at 12pm
- Sunday, June 28 at 12pm
- Sunday, July 5th at 12pm
*Dates and times subject to change
The 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup will feature 12 elite DRL pilots battling it out on the DRL SIM, the true-to-life drone racing simulator, for the chance to be crowned the series’ Champion. Fans tuning in will feel as if they are in the drone’s cockpit as the pros fly digital versions of custom DRL drones through historic DRL maps and never-seen-before tracks, all from their homes around the globe including the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Switzerland.
“DRL authentically merges the digital with the real, so we’re thrilled to highlight the virtual side of drone racing on NBCSN and Twitter starting this Saturday. The high-speed, futuristic racing combined with daily fantasy is great for the whole family — and it’s all for an amazing charity supporting frontline workers,” said DRL President Rachel Jacobson.
All pilots have committed to donate their winnings to Direct Relief, the largest charitable provider of protective gear and medical essentials to health facilities in response to Covid-19. The funds donated will help Direct Relief continue to get protective gear to frontline workers during the pandemic.
“Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for the leadership and commitment reflected by the Drone Racing League and its players,” said Thomas Tighe, President and CEO of Direct Relief. “This support translates into immediate, practical help, and is such a wonderful example of everyone pulling together and doing whatever we can to protect those who are most vulnerable.”
Fans watching the 2020 DRL FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup can enter a free daily fantasy sports contest on FanDuel to win prizes each week. The contest follows FanDuel’s standard daily fantasy format, and racers will earn points for winning each heat and round.
“On the heels of our first-ever fantasy drone racing tournament with DRL last month, we’re excited to dial up the incredible momentum and bring the FanDuel partnership with DRL to a national broadcast stage,” said Kip Levin, President, FanDuel.
“We’re excited to partner with Drone Racing League to showcase some of the world’s top pilots as they compete in the first-ever virtual drone racing series on NBCSN,” said Jeff Macaluso, Senior Director, Programming, NBC Sports.
For more information on the 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup, visit DRL.io.