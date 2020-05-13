Drone Racing League

Drone Racing League will begin eight-race series Saturday on NBCSN

By NBC Sports StaffMay 13, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
The Drone Racing League will begin its 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The series will match a dozen pilots flying on a drone racing simulator through historic DRL maps and new tracks. The pilots will be competing from their homes in countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Pilots will donate winnings from the event to Direct Relief, the largest charitable provider of protective gear and medical essentials to health facilities in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The series will run for eight weekends and will be broadcast on NBCSN and Twitter. Here’s the schedule:

  • Saturday, May 16, 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, May 24, 3 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, May 31, 2 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, June 14, 1 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, June 20, noon ET
  • Sunday, June 28, noon ET
  • Sunday, July 5, noon ET

Here's the release from the Drone Racing League on the 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup:

The series will run for eight weekends on NBCSN and Twitter.

    *Dates and times subject to change

The 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup will feature 12 elite DRL pilots battling it out on the DRL SIM, the true-to-life drone racing simulator, for the chance to be crowned the series’ Champion. Fans tuning in will feel as if they are in the drone’s cockpit as the pros fly digital versions of custom DRL drones through historic DRL maps and never-seen-before tracks, all from their homes around the globe including the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Switzerland.

 

“DRL authentically merges the digital with the real, so we’re thrilled to highlight the virtual side of drone racing on NBCSN and Twitter starting this Saturday. The high-speed, futuristic racing combined with daily fantasy is great for the whole family — and it’s all for an amazing charity supporting frontline workers,” said DRL President Rachel Jacobson.

 

All pilots have committed to donate their winnings to Direct Relief, the largest charitable provider of protective gear and medical essentials to health facilities in response to Covid-19. The funds donated will help Direct Relief continue to get protective gear to frontline workers during the pandemic.

 

“Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for the leadership and commitment reflected by the Drone Racing League and its players,” said Thomas Tighe, President and CEO of Direct Relief. “This support translates into immediate, practical help, and is such a wonderful example of everyone pulling together and doing whatever we can to protect those who are most vulnerable.”

 

Fans watching the 2020 DRL FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup can enter a free daily fantasy sports contest on FanDuel to win prizes each week. The contest follows FanDuel’s standard daily fantasy format, and racers will earn points for winning each heat and round.

 

“On the heels of our first-ever fantasy drone racing tournament with DRL last month, we’re excited to dial up the incredible momentum and bring the FanDuel partnership with DRL to a national broadcast stage,” said Kip Levin, President, FanDuel.

 

“We’re excited to partner with Drone Racing League to showcase some of the world’s top pilots as they compete in the first-ever virtual drone racing series on NBCSN,” said Jeff Macaluso, Senior Director, Programming, NBC Sports.

 

For more information on the 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup, visit DRL.io.

Drone Racing League

MotoAmerica will hold Superbike opener at Road America without fans

MotoAmerica
By Nate RyanMay 12, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT
MotoAmerica, the road racing series that includes the AMA Superbike Series, will hold its opening round May 29-31 at Road America without fans in attendance.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, MotoAmerica announced the decision was because of Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order under the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 2020 MotoAmerica Series’ five racing classes – Superbike, Supersport, Liqui Moly Junior Cup, Stock 1000 and Twins Cup – will compete in the opener at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, track.

“We worked hard with Road America to try to make the original date work with fans, but after Governor Evers extended the safer-at-home order to May 26, we couldn’t make it work due to the unknown restrictions on public outdoor gatherings,” MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey said in a release. “But we still intend to run the event May 29-31, without fans and air it on Fox Sports and MotoAmerica Live+.”

Here’s the release from MotoAmerica:

IRVINE, CA (May 12, 2020) – MotoAmerica, the home of the AMA Superbike Series, has announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Governor of Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order being set to expire on May 26, the racing portion of the opening round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series, May 29-31, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, will continue, but without fans.

Although Road America and MotoAmerica worked diligently to find an alternative, the task proved impossible due to unknown restrictions that may be placed on public outdoor events. MotoAmerica, however, is planning to return to Road America, June 26-28, along with all previously scheduled activities, including Vintage MotoFest. The June 26-28 event will also feature the MotoAmerica Heritage Cup and the opening round of the Mini Cup by Motul.

All five classes of the premier National motorcycle road racing championship in the U.S. – Superbike, Supersport, Liqui Moly Junior Cup, Stock 1000 and Twins Cup – will compete in the series opener, May 29-31.

“We worked hard with Road America to try to make the original date work with fans, but after Governor Evers extended the safer-at-home order to May 26, we couldn’t make it work due to the unknown restrictions on public outdoor gatherings,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “But we still intend to run the event May 29-31, without fans and air it on Fox Sports and MotoAmerica Live+. This is not something we ever imagined, but then again we never thought we’d be faced with something like COVID-19. We will continue to work towards making the event special for everyone tuning into the broadcast and will keep everyone posted moving forward for the next event in June. In the meantime, we urge our fans, teams, and riders to continue to do the right things to keep them safe and healthy.”

“This event attracts competitors and fans, not only from the U.S. but around the world,” said Road America President and General Manager, Mike Kertscher. “As of today, we cannot predict when we will be at a point that our public outdoor events meet the proper criteria for mass public gatherings in the state of Wisconsin. Make no mistake, we intend to come back stronger and ready to continue with our existing June events – including the WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints, June 12-14, and the IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR, June 18-21. We also anticipate by mid-June, there will be further transparency to safely host outdoor events, which is a primary factor for why we added a weekend in June.”

Customers who have already purchased tickets, camping or other items, for the May 29-31 MotoAmerica Superbike Series weekend, are encouraged to hold onto those items for the MotoAmerica Superbikes at Road America weekend, June 26-28.

For more information on Road America tickets, etc., visit https://www.roadamerica.com/ticket-exchange. For the full 2020 MotoAmerica Series schedule, click HERE. For information on how to watch the 2020 MotoAmerica Series, click HERE