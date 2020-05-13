Once scheduled to open the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will wrap the schedule on Sunday, Oct. 25.

IndyCar announced the new date Wednesday with a release that the race will be held with fans. Race organizers said tickets for the previous March 13-15 race weekend will be honored on corresponding days.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said, “I am confident that the race will occur in a manner that puts public health at the forefront.”

Last week, IndyCar confirmed its season opener will be June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway without fans in attendance.

After initially planning to be run without fans, the original season opener at St. Petersburg was placed on hold May 13 as the sports world was shut down by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Two weeks later, IndyCar announced a revised schedule with the streets of St. Petersburg designated as the season finale at a fall date to be determined.

Though reconstructing a street course can take weeks, the city of St. Petersburg has left many of its grandstands up along the layout.

Mark Miles, CEO of the company that runs IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said the support of Mayor Kriseman had made the logistics possible for returning to St. Petersburg.

“He’s an IndyCar fan,” Miles said of Kriseman during a March 26 news conference. “He’s a true believer in the value of a race at St. Petersburg for his community.

“They just never gave up. They’re making some arrangements that make it more feasible logistically. I think they’ll try to keep up some of their stands, not completely reset as I thought they might have had to. The key was their persistence and their appreciation for what (the race) brings to them.”

Here’s the release from IndyCar: