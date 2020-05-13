Citing bad weather, three Outlaws races with limited crowds canceled

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series has canceled three upcoming races in Missouri that were scheduled to be the first held with limited crowds since the series’ return.
Citing an inclement weather forecast, Outlaws officials announced Wednesday via a release that the May 15-16 races at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 would be scrubbed as well as May 18 at U.S. 36 Raceway.
The World of Outlaws’ first race with a limited crowd since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events May 22-23 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri. Both races are sellouts.
The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series returned to action without fans May 8 at Knoxville Raceway. David Gravel won the race as Kyle Larson also returned to the track.
The Outlaws’ Late Models will return without crowds May 22-23 at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota. Its first race with a limited crowd is June 12 at Cochran Motor Speedway in Georgia.
Here’s the release Wednesday from the World of Outlaws Late Model Series (with ticket refund information):
With current rainy weather across the region and an outlook for more continuing throughout the weekend, officials were forced to cancel these events today.
Fans with tickets to these events will have their MyDirtTickets.com accounts credited automatically for use with a future event. If fans would like a refund, they can request one within 30 days by clicking here.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 next weekend, May 22-23. Tickets for that event are sold out, but both nights will be broadcast live on DIRTVision