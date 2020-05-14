Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daniel Ricciardo will move from Renault to McLaren next season.

The Australian has been in Formula One for eight full-time seasons, finishing a career-best third in points with three victories in 2014, his first season at Red Bull Racing.

Ricciardo, 30, joined Renault last season and struggled, enduring his first winless season in three years and ranking ninth in the standings.

He will be paired with Lando Norris, 20, in 2021 at McLaren.

I am so grateful for my time with @renaultf1team and the way I was accepted into the team. But we aren’t done and I can’t wait to get back on the grid this year. My next chapter isn’t here yet, so let’s finish this one strong. Merci pic.twitter.com/YFfzbwrgD7 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) May 14, 2020

“Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said in a statement. “This is good news for our team, partners and of course our fans.

“I also want to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan. He is a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren.”

The seat at McLaren was opened up Ferrari hired Carlos Sainz Jr. to replace Sebastian Vettel for next season. It’s unclear what the future holds for Vettel after 2020.