Legends Trophy

Legends Trophy will bring storied field to virtual Indy for May 23 race

By Nate RyanMay 14, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
There will be no race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend with the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 postponed to Aug. 23 (and broadcast on NBC).

Some of the greatest winners in Indy 500 history will be racing at the virtual Brickyard on Saturday, May 23 (noon, ESPN2).

The Legends Trophy series, which has featured solely road courses (such as Lime Rock and Malaysia) through its first two rounds, will make its debut at IMS with a starting grid that includes 12 Indianapolis 500 victories, nine championships, 148 victories and 169 pole positions in IndyCar.

Dario Franchitti, Gil de Ferran, Juan Pablo Montoya, Emerson Fittipaldi, Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan will be the Indy 500 winners competing in The Race All-Star Esports Series event.

They figure to have an edge on the Formula One, sports cars and rally champions in the field, including Jenson Button, Mika Salo, Jan Magnussen, David Brabham, Emanuele Pirro and Vitantonio Liuzzi all racing at Indy for the first time.

“It’s a place that changed my life forever by virtue of my three Indy 500 victories,” Franchitti said in a release. “While the rewards are brilliant, the pressure and stress to perform and make no mistakes at the speedway can be intense.

“It is definitely the ultimate motor racing high-wire act without a safety net. This virtual return will be ultra-competitive going against my pals, but definitely less stressful if something goes awry. I’ve sipped the real milk but some virtual milk would taste pretty good winning against these legendary names from so many disciplines of the sport.”

IMSA expands sim racing options with new iRacing Challenge Series

IMSA
By Nate RyanMay 14, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
IMSA will be introducing a new sim racing series Thursday.

The IMSA iRacing Challenge Series will make its debut at 3 p.m. as a precursor to the biweekly IMSA Pro Invitational Series and streamed on the Global SimRacing YouTube Channel..

The 60-minute race will be held at virtual Road America with drivers in Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race cars based on those in the real-life IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Grand Sport (GS) class.

There are several IMSA champions in the field — Joao Barbosa, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Tyler McQuarrie and Owen Trinkler — along with several up-and-coming drivers from the Prototype Challenge and Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge

The IMSA iRacing Challenge event will be followed by Round 4 of the IMSA Pro Invitational Series at virtual Road America (6 p.m. ET, streaming on iRacing YouTube and Facebook).

The 90-minute race will feature the debut of Mazda Motorsports’ Tristan Nunez. The former Road America winner will be racing in a Ford GT with teammates Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell, also former winners at Road America.

Other former winners at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course who are entered in the iRacing event: Ben Keating, Colin Braun, Jeff Segal and Nick Tandy.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Starting this week, IMSA fans will be treated to a double dose of iRacing with the introduction of the new IMSA iRacing Challenge Series.

Prior to the bi-weekly IMSA iRacing Pro Invitational Series event held every other Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, there now will now be an additional, same-day event held at 3 p.m. beginning on Thursday, May 14.

The IMSA iRacing Challenge Series will feature 60-minute races with all drivers using Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race cars like those used in the real-life IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Grand Sport (GS) class.  All IMSA iRacing Challenge Series races will be streamed on the Global SimRacing YouTube Channel.

Like the IMSA iRacing Pro Series, the IMSA iRacing Challenge Series will feature single drivers in each race car.

A range of drivers from all IMSA series, including a handful of newcomers, are entered for the inaugural IMSA iRacing Challenge Series event also being run at Road America. Here’s a closer look:

·    Several IMSA champions have entered. Two-time IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship titleholder Joao Barbosa will be competing, in addition to two-time IMSA GTC champion and longtime Porsche driver Jeroen Bleekemolen. Additionally, the two most recent co-champions in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Grand Sport (GS) class, Tyler McQuarrie (2019) and Owen Trinkler (2018) are on the entry list.

·    Up and coming drivers from other IMSA-sanctioned series will have the chance to mix it up with the heavyweights. From IMSA Prototype Challenge, Dakota Dickerson is entered with MLT Motorsports and Benjamin Waddell, who competed in the series for two years before making the jump to Pilot Challenge in 2020, will run with Forty7 Motorsports.

·    Drivers from Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge by Yokohama should find the chosen Cayman GT4 Clubsport appealing.  GT3 Cup Challenge USA race-winner Max Root – who finished fifth at this year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona in the GTD class with Black Swan Racing – will run under the Wright Motorsports banner. Up-and-coming Canadian driver Ethan Simioni is competing with JDX Racing. Simioni completed his rookie season in the 2019 GT3 Cup Challenge Canada series, and shifts to GT3 Cup Challenge USA for 2020.

·    Among drivers making their return to IMSA, prototype driver and WeatherTech Championship race-winner James French is running with Algarve Pro Racing and former Pilot Challenge driver Tyler Cooke – whose most recent win in the series came at the 2018 season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – is back on the entry list as well with MDM Motorsports.