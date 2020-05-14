Supercross announced Thursday afternoon that its 2020 season will be restarted May 31 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will run through June 21.

The final seven races will be held without fans in attendance and broadcast on NBC Sports Group (primarily on NBCSN).

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has been on hold since the Round 10 race March 7 at Daytona International Speedway.

The dates for the final seven races of the 2020 season in Salt Lake City are:

Sunday, May 31 (3-4 p.m. ET, NBCSN; 4-6 p.m. ET, NBC);

Wednesday, June 3 ( 10:00 pm – 1:00 am ET, NBCSN);

Sunday, June 7 (5-8:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Wednesday, June 10 (7–10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Sunday, June 14 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Wednesday, June 17 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Sunday, June 21 (3-4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET, NBC).

🚨Special Announcement🚨@MonsterEnergy Supercross returns on Sunday, May 31 at 3PM EST on @NBCSports and @NBC | Rounds 11-17 will be raced at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah❗️ #SupercrossLIVE #SXisBack pic.twitter.com/JuJj3AXxWq — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) May 14, 2020

Eli Tomac won at Daytona over Ken Roczen to take the lead in the championship standings by three points.

Roczen, who has three victories this season, told “Lunch Talk Live” host Mike Tirico in a Wednesday interview that he has spent time resting and recovering during the unexpected layoff after the midpoint of the grueling season of 17 events in four months.

“Obviously when the whole coronavirus thing started, we were all in the unknown and kind of still are in the unknown of when we’ll continue racing,” he told Tirico. “But it looked like (the return) was going to be quite far out.

“I took some time off and actually helped my body because no matter what, when we start back up racing, and they’re still trying to get all the races in, there’s going to be a lot of racing all in a row. And not to mention going into 2021 series, there’s going to be a lot of back to back racing with very little time off, so I decided to take some time off.

Supercross and AMA Lucas Oil Motocross executives have been working together to align their schedules so that riders can compete in both series without overlap. The start of the outdoor national season has been pushed to late June.

Here’s the release from the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Series: