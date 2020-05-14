Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IMSA will be introducing a new sim racing series Thursday.

The IMSA iRacing Challenge Series will make its debut at 3 p.m. as a precursor to the biweekly IMSA Pro Invitational Series and streamed on the Global SimRacing YouTube Channel..

The 60-minute race will be held at virtual Road America with drivers in Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race cars based on those in the real-life IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Grand Sport (GS) class.

There are several IMSA champions in the field — Joao Barbosa, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Tyler McQuarrie and Owen Trinkler — along with several up-and-coming drivers from the Prototype Challenge and Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge

The IMSA iRacing Challenge event will be followed by Round 4 of the IMSA Pro Invitational Series at virtual Road America (6 p.m. ET, streaming on iRacing YouTube and Facebook).

The 90-minute race will feature the debut of Mazda Motorsports’ Tristan Nunez. The former Road America winner will be racing in a Ford GT with teammates Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell, also former winners at Road America.

Other former winners at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course who are entered in the iRacing event: Ben Keating, Colin Braun, Jeff Segal and Nick Tandy.

Here’s the relase from IMSA on its new iRacing Challenge Series: