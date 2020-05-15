Brian Cleary/Getty Images

IMSA will resume its revised 2020 season at Daytona and Sebring

By Nate RyanMay 15, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
IMSA announced the resumption of its WeatherTech Championship season Friday, returning July 4 at Daytona International Speedway with a live broadcast on NBCSN

The Michelin Pilot Challenge also will resume with the WeatherTech Championship Series at Sebring International Raceway on July 17-18 (also on NBCSN).

The events will be held without fans.

IMSA also announced the rest of its 2020 slate, which continues with Road America on July 31-Aug. 2. Series officials said it hasn’t been decided which races would have crowds after Daytona and Sebring.

The season will conclude Nov. 11-14 with the 12 Hours of Sebring, which was rescheduled from March because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

IMSA has been on hold since Wayne Taylor Racing won the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona in January (here were the final results by class in that event).

Here’s the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Revised Schedule:

Date                 Venue                                                  Length                Classes

Jan. 25-26         Daytona International Speedway            24 hours           DPi, LMP2*, GTLM, GTD

July 3-4             Daytona International Speedway            2 hr., 40 min.     DPi, GTLM, GTD

July 17-18         Sebring International Raceway               2 hr., 40 min.     DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD**

July 31-Aug. 2   Road America                                       2 hr., 40 min.       DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

Aug. 21-23        VIRginia International Raceway              2 hr., 40 min      GTLM, GTD

Sept. 4-6           WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca     2 hr., 40 min.     DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

Sept. 25-27       Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course                  2 hr., 40 min.     DPi, GTLM, GTD

Oct. 2-4             Watkins Glen International                      6 hours             DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

Oct. 14-17         Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta             10 hours           DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

Oct. 30-31         Lime Rock Park                                     2 hr., 40 min.     GTLM, GTD

Nov. 11-14        Sebring International Raceway               12 hours           DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

 

Here’s the release from IMSA:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 15, 2020) – In a series of video conferences with stakeholders earlier today, IMSA revealed its plans to return to racing this summer with a revised 2020 calendar for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

The WeatherTech Championship will return July 4 at Daytona International Speedway. This Fourth of July event will feature an evening race with WeatherTech as its entitlement partner and a live television broadcast on NBCSN.

The Michelin Pilot Challenge will resume alongside the WeatherTech Championship at Sebring International Raceway on July 17-18. The WeatherTech Championship event also will be televised live on NBCSN.

Both event weekends will be conducted without fans in attendance.

“IMSA is grateful to all of our promoter partners for collaborating with us to develop a revised schedule of outstanding events,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Our No. 1 priority since March has been to get back to racing as safely and as quickly as possible, and this revised schedule is evidence of that. We appreciate the patience, cooperation, and input of our IMSA stakeholders, and we all are very much looking forward to going racing again this summer and putting on amazing races for our audience.”

Further NBC Sports television broadcast information and any additional details will be announced soon.

Supercross will require COVID-19 testing to access final 7 races in Utah

By Nate RyanMay 15, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series shed some light on its protocols for the final seven races of the season, which will include COVID-19 testing for everyone on site.

During a Friday afternoon news conference conducted over Zoom with a few dozen media outlets, Dave Prater, the senior director of Two Wheel Operations at Feld Entertainment, said Supercross has been approved to have 900 people (which includes riders, teams, series officials, media and local venue workers) within the perimeter of its seven events at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

All will sign a health and safety commitment, complete a questionnaire and undergo COVID-19 testing in Utah, including about 800 traveling from out of state for the seven events that will be held between May 31 and June 21. The state health department will conduct the drive-through testing in Salt Lake City with a turnaround time of 48 hours. Test results will be emailed, and a negative result will be required to enter the Rice-Eccles Stadium perimeter.

SEASON RESUMES: Supercross will run final seven races in Salt Lake City

If someone tests positive, they can be retested within 72 hours if they don’t have a temperature over 100.4 degrees. If the second test is negative, they’ll be admitted. Another positive test would mean a 14-day quarantine.

“If an athlete tests positive, it’ll be treated like a concussion or anything else,” Prater said. “They’ll sit out.”

The policy will set Supercross apart from NASCAR, which will return Sunday at Darlington Raceway, and IndyCar, which is back on track June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Those series, both of which also are planning to have roughly 900 on site, are planning health screenings for admittance to their races but not COVID-19 tests. NASCAR cited a lack of testing availability as a reason.

Prater said Supercross also didn’t want to detract from public testing and has been assured by Utah officials that it won’t.

“There were a few of states and venues we were speaking to that initially had told us we wouldn’t have to do the COVID-19 testing but as we got closer, it was 100%,” Prater said. “As PBR did an event a few weeks ago and UFC last weekend, I think it almost goes without saying that sporting events will require this for the near, foreseeable future.”

After securing a negative COVID-19 test result on arrival in Utah, Supercross riders and team members won’t need to be retested during the three-week stretch of seven races unless they leave the state. They will be permitted to stay at hotels, houses or in motorhomes while in Salt Lake City, and there won’t be constant monitoring or tracking of their movements.

“It’ll be tough as far as the cadence of the races to leave and come back,” Prater said. “As far as tracking athletes, they’ll sign a health and safety commitment, and we’ll take them at their word. If you leave the state and come back, obviously if it’s a flight, we’ll know. Other than that, we’ll take them at their word.”

Supercross also will require daily temperature checks prior to entering the event perimeter. Facemasks are required at all times on site, and social distancing will be employed.

Other notes from Supercross’ hourlong news conference:

–Because all seven races are being held without fans, which is Supercross’ main source of revenue, Prater said the points fund was reduced by an average of 22.5 percent per position and race purses for the last seven rounds were reduced 17.5 percent.

“For Feld Motorsports, that’s our main source of revenue is the fans,” Prater said. “We’re doing this as stewards of the sport and for the overall health of the Supercross world and industry. It’s going to be a challenge and has been a challenge, but it’s been a desire from Day 1 to get back to racing. We’d prefer we had fans, but given the current circumstances, we’ll do our best with what the situation presents and move forward.”

–Prater said there will be a different track diagram for each race. “With a two-day gap between some of the races, it’s a tight turnaround,” he said. “You might not see as different a track as you would from Indy to Salt Lake. But it will be a different track. The lanes will be the same but with different obstacles.”

–Supercross considered venues in four other states before settling on Salt Lake City. “It came down to the green light and who would give it to us first,” Prater said. “It helps to have longstanding relationships with the sports commission and governor. We worked our tails off to come up with a plan to keep everyone safe and the residents of Utah safe. That was it. That tipped the scale. Other states worked just as hard, it ended up Salt Lake was one to give us the green light first.”

–If for some reason the final seven races can’t be completed, Prater said the championship would be determined at whatever point is reached.

–Though he declined to identify, Prater said Supercross had been sharing its plans with other professional sporting leagues and racing series.

“This whole environment has really pulled everyone together within the industry, not only motorcycling but the sports industry in general,” he said. “We’ve been in communication with multiple leagues, shared our plans and shared their thoughts and ideas.

“But we’re letting the health departments, the CDC and governor’s offices lead the way as far as the plans go. There’s some great insight from other leagues and vice versa. A lot of leagues are watching NASCAR this weekend and us the following weekend. We’ll share whatever we need and help wherever we can.”