IMSA announced the resumption of its WeatherTech Championship season Friday, returning July 4 at Daytona International Speedway with a live broadcast on NBCSN
The Michelin Pilot Challenge also will resume with the WeatherTech Championship Series at Sebring International Raceway on July 17-18 (also on NBCSN).
The events will be held without fans.
IMSA also announced the rest of its 2020 slate, which continues with Road America on July 31-Aug. 2. Series officials said it hasn’t been decided which races would have crowds after Daytona and Sebring.
The season will conclude Nov. 11-14 with the 12 Hours of Sebring, which was rescheduled from March because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
IMSA has been on hold since Wayne Taylor Racing won the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona in January (here were the final results by class in that event).
Here’s the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Revised Schedule:
Date Venue Length Classes
Jan. 25-26 Daytona International Speedway 24 hours DPi, LMP2*, GTLM, GTD
July 3-4 Daytona International Speedway 2 hr., 40 min. DPi, GTLM, GTD
July 17-18 Sebring International Raceway 2 hr., 40 min. DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD**
July 31-Aug. 2 Road America 2 hr., 40 min. DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Aug. 21-23 VIRginia International Raceway 2 hr., 40 min GTLM, GTD
Sept. 4-6 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2 hr., 40 min. DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Sept. 25-27 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2 hr., 40 min. DPi, GTLM, GTD
Oct. 2-4 Watkins Glen International 6 hours DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Oct. 14-17 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta 10 hours DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Oct. 30-31 Lime Rock Park 2 hr., 40 min. GTLM, GTD
Nov. 11-14 Sebring International Raceway 12 hours DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Here’s the release from IMSA:
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 15, 2020) – In a series of video conferences with stakeholders earlier today, IMSA revealed its plans to return to racing this summer with a revised 2020 calendar for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.
The WeatherTech Championship will return July 4 at Daytona International Speedway. This Fourth of July event will feature an evening race with WeatherTech as its entitlement partner and a live television broadcast on NBCSN.
The Michelin Pilot Challenge will resume alongside the WeatherTech Championship at Sebring International Raceway on July 17-18. The WeatherTech Championship event also will be televised live on NBCSN.
Both event weekends will be conducted without fans in attendance.
“IMSA is grateful to all of our promoter partners for collaborating with us to develop a revised schedule of outstanding events,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Our No. 1 priority since March has been to get back to racing as safely and as quickly as possible, and this revised schedule is evidence of that. We appreciate the patience, cooperation, and input of our IMSA stakeholders, and we all are very much looking forward to going racing again this summer and putting on amazing races for our audience.”
Further NBC Sports television broadcast information and any additional details will be announced soon.