It’s a pleasant May in Indy, but it still feels ‘bizarre’ for James Hinchcliffe

By Nate RyanMay 19, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
It’s May in Indianapolis, but for James Hinchcliffe, something naturally feels amiss as a resident of the city that won’t have its beloved world-famous race this month.

“It’s so bizarre,” Hinchcliffe said during a Tuesday interview on “Lunch Talk Live” with host Mike Tirico. “I live in Indianapolis, I know it’s just down the street, but it’s crazy to think you’re spending all this time rather than at the racetrack.

“I’ve never sat in my backyard around the pool in May before. You’re always stressed out at the track in engineering meetings, living out of the bus, so you miss a lot of what May really means because this town and this city, they really do get behind the race from the minute the calendar strikes May 1 and missing some of that stuff, even when the race does happen in August, it’s not going to be quite the same, but it’s still Indy.”

The 104th running of the rescheduled Indianapolis 500 will be held Aug. 23 on NBC, which will be revisiting the highlights of last year’s race Sunday. Tirico will be the host of “Back Home Again” as 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud and runner-up Alexander Rossi revisit their epic battle.

There is an IndyCar race on the horizon, though, as Texas Motor Speedway finally will open the 2020 season June 6 after a nearly three-month pause because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Unlike NASCAR, which hit the track Sunday at Darlington Raceway without practice or qualifying, IndyCar will have a full warmup (on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold) leading into the green flag at Texas – which will mark the first race since Laguna Seca Raceway last September.

“For the most part everyone’s racecraft is going to to be a bit rusty, and we’re going to one of the most daunting places in Texas Motor Speedway,” Hinchcliffe said. “So the challenges for us are going to be just getting us up to speed. It’s a very difficult track, and the margins for error are small, and the cost of error are quite high.

“Again, it’s going to be a game of patience. We have an hour and a half of practice straight into qualifying and the race. There are a bunch of rookies that have never raced at Texas. There’s one driver (rookie Alex Palou) that has yet to turn a lap in either testing or practice at Texas. It’s going to be a learning experience in a lot of ways.”

It’ll be a good experience for Hinchcliffe, who will be racing at Texas with Andretti Autosports (along with the Indy 500 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course July 4) after originally expecting to be working as an IndyCar on NBC analyst in the since postponed March 15 opener at St. Petersburg, Florida (which has been moved to the season finale on Oct. 25).

The Canadian is looking forward to be “suited and booted” at Texas instead of fully on camera as he’d been preparing to do at St. Pete with mixed emotions.

“It was tough; I was getting a little bit of FOMO,” Hinchcliffe said. “Definitely wanted to be on the grid, but at the same time, I was really embracing this new opportunity with NBC Sports Network.

“I’d done a ton of research and a ton of prep, and it’s kind of a baptism by fire situation. You have to learn on the job in a lot of ways. So I was excited to get started and get my feet wet there. I’ll obviously still get that opportunity at some point later in the season now. It’s cool to know for Race 1 at least, it’ll be with helmet instead of a microphone, and then we’ll switch gears back to the other job.”

Even without Indy 500, it’s still race week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Nate RyanMay 18, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The 104th Indianapolis 500 will have to wait until Aug. 23 on NBC, but this still is Race Week for Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The venerable track announced a week full of virtual and socially distanced activities that will promote Sunday’s “Back Home Again” special on NBC at 2 p.m. ET.

The replay of last year’s Indy 500 will feature winner Simon Pagenaud and runner-up Alexander Rossi describing their epic finish with host Mike Tirico.

The Brickyard is encouraging fans to visit IMS.com/500atHome for a schedule of #500atHome activities that include a virtual Carb Day, virtual Legends Day and a virtual Happy History Hour with esteemed IMS historian Donald Davidson.

Here’s the release Monday from Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, May 18, 2020 – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is embracing the spirit of the Month of May and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge by celebrating #500atHome. Virtual and socially distanced activities are planned for this entire week – the traditional Race Week – for fans leading up to a special national broadcast of the “Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again” on Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. (ET) on NBC.

Leading up to Sunday, IMS encourages race fans to virtually celebrate their favorite Race Week traditions, including Miller Lite Carb Day, Legends Day presented by Firestone and Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Race Day from the comfort of their home. Downloadable activities, exciting interactive opportunities, historical content and much more will help to create the ultimate #500atHome experience. Fans are encouraged to visit IMS.com/500atHome all week long to learn more.

“The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is a Memorial Day tradition unlike any other, and this May we are ensuring that the spirit of the Indy 500 continues,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “With the help from fantastic community partners and our friends at NBC and INDYCAR, #500atHome will offer race fans the best way to virtually celebrate and participate in what is usually the most exciting time of the year with fun, safe and smart activities.”

#500atHome activities will begin with a virtual community day on Wednesday, May 20, tapping into the community spirit of the Month of May. The day will feature educational activities for race fans of all ages, including Craft with the IMS Museum supported by Group1001 – a set of at-home tutorials that teach race fans about IMS history, and a sneak peek at one of our favorite Month of May community traditions – this year’s Welcome Race Fans artwork from the Arts Council of Indianapolis.

On Friday, May 22, #500atHome will embrace the spirit of Miller Lite Carb Day by offering race fans a day full of classic rock and racing-related activities that fans can embrace while gearing up in their #500Fashion. Activities include Miller Lite Carb Day throwbacks on Indianapolis radio stations Q95 WFBQ, 99.5 WZPL and 105.4 WJJK, a virtual Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge and #SocialDistancePorching – a new way to porch party in collaboration with the Harrison Center, Visit Indy and the Town of Speedway in conjunction with the Speedway Chamber of Commerce.

#500atHome on Saturday, May 23 will combine two things fans love most – history and racing – for an exciting virtual Legends Day presented by Firestone. All day long, IMS will honor Indianapolis 500 milestones and anniversaries celebrated in 2020 through IMS.com stories, the IMS Digital Archive and a virtual tour of the IMS Museum.

On Saturday, race fans can tune-in to an exciting virtual History Happy Hour with IMS President J. Douglas Boles and IMS Historian Donald Davidson, hosted in partnership with the Indiana Historical Society. Race fans also can make an at-home float for a virtual IPL 500 Festival Parade experience. And don’t worry – race fans can still get that Race Weekend music they love so much through a #JMVTakeover on 105.7 WYXB and on 95.5 WFMS.

All the #500atHome activities lead up to the virtual Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Race Day on Sunday, May 24. The day will begin with virtual versions of race morning traditions such as the iconic cannon blast on IMS social media. The tradition of Bike Indianapolis’ “Bike to the 500” will continue as race fans are encouraged to go on an early-morning bike ride in their neighborhood, while several NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will kick-start their day with a bike ride around the famed 2.5-mile oval.

From there, IMS will host several virtual Race Day traditions, encourage fans to have “Brunch with the Brickyard,” where race fans can enjoy track food at home with special restaurant takeout packages offered across the city. The day culminates with the exciting NBC presentation: “Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again” (2 p.m. ET, NBC), featuring NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, 2019 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Simon Pagenaud and 2016 winner Alexander Rossi.

For a full schedule of events on each day, as well as links to each day’s activities, please visit IMS.com/500atHome.