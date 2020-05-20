Sunday’s “Back Home Again” special on NBC will feature a “God Bless America” tribute performed by two Mayo Clinic doctors to raise awareness for COVID-19 support.

The rendition by Dr. Elvis Francois (vocals) and Dr. William Robinson (piano) will help support The Fight Is In Us,” which encourages those who recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to donate potentially life-saving plasma for research into treatments.

The duo has lifted the spirits of Mayo Clinic patients for many years with their performances.

.@MayoClinic residents Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson gave a heartfelt tribute to all the front-line workers across the country with the singing of "God Bless America." See it Sunday in the Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again at 2PM ET on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/XgZEwnq35l — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 20, 2020

Their rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine” recently went viral on Instagram, and their “Music is Medicine” EP benefited the Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.

“Back Home Again,” which will feature host Mike Tirico and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and runner-up Alexander Rossi recounting last year’s thrilling race, will air Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here’s the release from Indianapolis Motor Speedway: