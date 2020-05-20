Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dirt Late Model Dream, one of the most prestigious events in dirt racing, has been rescheduled to early June 2021, Eldora Speedway announced late Tuesday night.

Citing crowd restrictions from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 67th season of racing remains on hold for the half-mile oval in Rossburg, Ohio, that is owned by Tony Stewart.

The track said it’s working with state and local officials to hold a Dirt Late Model event without fans June 4-6. The event, which would be streamed, is awaiting government approval.

Here’s a release from the track on the p: