Eldora Speedway reschedules Dirt Late Model Dream to June 2021

By NBC Sports StaffMay 20, 2020, 9:31 AM EDT
The Dirt Late Model Dream, one of the most prestigious events in dirt racing, has been rescheduled to early June 2021, Eldora Speedway announced late Tuesday night.

Citing crowd restrictions from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 67th season of racing remains on hold for the half-mile oval in Rossburg, Ohio, that is owned by Tony Stewart.

The track said it’s working with state and local officials to hold a Dirt Late Model event without fans June 4-6. The event, which would be streamed, is awaiting government approval.

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 19, 2020) – Eldora Speedway officials have announced the 26th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream, one of the legendary half-mile dirt oval’s marquee events, has been rescheduled to early June 2021.

With restrictions on mass gatherings issued by federal and state authorities remaining in effect, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic continues to have Eldora’s 67th season of racing on hold and additional events scheduled for June are also in jeopardy.

All advance tickets, pit passes, campsites and suite admissions for the 26th Dirt Late Model Dream will be honored for the rescheduled date in early June 2021. Race fans should retain all tickets, credentials, passes and receipts they have received to date.

Information, including frequently asked questions and answers, has been posted at https://www.eldoraspeedway.com/dream-covid/. Officials will communicate updated event information direct to patron accounts as it becomes available, on www.EldoraSpeedway.com and via Eldora’s official social channels.

Meanwhile, Speedway officials continue to work with local and state agencies on determining a safe return to racing for all constituents. Crafted with guidance from local and state officials, Eldora is developing a plan for a ‘non-spectator’ event to take place on the weekend of June 4th-5th-6th. The proposal, currently in review, consists of Dirt Late Model teams working in a controlled and closed setting for an invitational event streamed exclusively online at FloRacing.com.

Access to the event will be restricted to working track and series officials, pre-approved racers and pit crews, ambulance and EMS responders, the track fire and safety team, and members of the broadcast production team. All participants will be required to follow a defined safety protocol, including but not limited to pre-entry medical screening, wear mandatory cloth face coverings, and maintain social distancing of six feet. The event is being planned in accordance with the latest CDC, OHSA, federal, state and local guidance.

Additional details surrounding this burgeoning event will be released upon approval of local and state authorities.

Mario Andretti added to Legends Trophy for Indianapolis race Saturday

Legends Trophy
By Nate RyanMay 20, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
The Legends Trophy has added another Indianapolis 500 winner to an already stacked field for its race Saturday at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Mario Andretti, who won the Indy 500 in 1969, announced on Twitter that he would become the seventh former Brickyard winner in the field.

Past Indy 500 winners Emerson Fittipaldi, Dario Franchitti, Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Gil de Ferran and Tony Kanaan already were entered in The Race All-Star Esports event and are regular competitors in the Legends Trophy.

The simulation racing series, which is open to former drivers older than 40 (but also recently drew surprise cameos by Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel), features a collection of ex-Formula One, IndyCar, sports car and rally stars.

Among those who compete regularly: Jenson Button (the points leader), Jan Magnussen, Emanuele Pirro, Mika Salo, Adrian Fernandez, Max Papis and Petter Solberg.

Alonso also has announced he will be racing Saturday at the virtual Brickyard (where he intends to race his second Indy 500 when the 104th running takes place Aug. 23 on NBC).

At 80, Andretti will be the oldest driver in the field (after the 73-year-old Fittipaldi) and will be competing against many drivers who didn’t have the chance to race the legend whose career ended in 1994.

Naturally, many of them are excited.