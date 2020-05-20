Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

According to RACER.com, IndyCar and Road America are exploring a move of the track’s June 21 race weekend to the July 12 weekend that became available with the postponement of Toronto.

RACER reported Wednesday that the event would become a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader for Road America and that NTT Series team owners were informed of the impending change Wednesday by team owner Roger Penske.

RACER also reported later Wednesday that the June 27 race at Richmond Raceway would be dropped from the schedule.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Road America confirmed negotiations with IndyCar but was awaiting final details on the schedule.

Road America would join Iowa Speedway and Weather Tech Raceway at Laguna Seca as the third doubleheader weekend. It will become the fourth track with multiple events in 2020 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway will hold three races).

It’s unclear whether the Road America event would be held without fans. A Wisconsin supreme court ruling recently overturned the governor’s extension of “safer at home” guidelines through the end of May.

Road America will play host to a MotoAmerica Superbike event at the end of this month that is planned to be held without fans.

IndyCar is scheduled to open its season with a June 6 race at Texas Motor Speedway without fans and end Oct. 25 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, which was rescheduled from the first race of 2020 to the last because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.