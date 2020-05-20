IndyCar

Reports: IndyCar mulls Road America doubleheader; Richmond dropped

By Nate RyanMay 20, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT
According to RACER.com, IndyCar and Road America are exploring a move of the track’s June 21 race weekend to the July 12 weekend that became available with the postponement of Toronto.

RACER reported Wednesday that the event would become a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader for Road America and that NTT Series team owners were informed of the impending change Wednesday by team owner Roger Penske.

RACER also reported later Wednesday that the June 27 race at Richmond Raceway would be dropped from the schedule.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Road America confirmed negotiations with IndyCar but was awaiting final details on the schedule.

Road America would join Iowa Speedway and Weather Tech Raceway at Laguna Seca as the third doubleheader weekend. It will become the fourth track with multiple events in 2020 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway will hold three races).

It’s unclear whether the Road America event would be held without fans. A Wisconsin supreme court ruling recently overturned the governor’s extension of “safer at home” guidelines through the end of May.

Road America will play host to a MotoAmerica Superbike event at the end of this month that is planned to be held without fans.

IndyCar is scheduled to open its season with a June 6 race at Texas Motor Speedway without fans and end Oct. 25 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, which was rescheduled from the first race of 2020 to the last because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mario Andretti added to Legends Trophy for Indianapolis race Saturday

Legends Trophy
By Nate RyanMay 20, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
The Legends Trophy has added another Indianapolis 500 winner to an already stacked field for its race Saturday at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Mario Andretti, who won the Indy 500 in 1969, announced on Twitter that he would become the seventh former Brickyard winner in the field.

Past Indy 500 winners Emerson Fittipaldi, Dario Franchitti, Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Gil de Ferran and Tony Kanaan already were entered in The Race All-Star Esports event and are regular competitors in the Legends Trophy.

The simulation racing series, which is open to former drivers older than 40 (but also recently drew surprise cameos by Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel), features a collection of ex-Formula One, IndyCar, sports car and rally stars.

Among those who compete regularly: Jenson Button (the points leader), Jan Magnussen, Emanuele Pirro, Mika Salo, Adrian Fernandez, Max Papis and Petter Solberg.

Alonso also has announced he will be racing Saturday at the virtual Brickyard (where he intends to race his second Indy 500 when the 104th running takes place Aug. 23 on NBC).

At 80, Andretti will be the oldest driver in the field (after the 73-year-old Fittipaldi) and will be competing against many drivers who didn’t have the chance to race the legend whose career ended in 1994.

Naturally, many of them are excited.