In his first World of Outlaws trip to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Kyle Larson set a track record Friday night in qualifying.

Larson, who finished 10th in the Outlaws feature May 8 at Knoxville Raceway, made a 9.995-second lap Friday on the high-banked 0.333-mile dirt oval in Pevely, Missouri.

He became the first driver in track history to turn a lap in under 10 seconds and broke the previous mark of 10.115 seconds set by Logan Schuchart.

The NOS Energy Sprint Car Series has been racing at I-55 since 1987.

With the lap, Larson will start first in Heat 1 for Flight A later this evening alongside David Gravel, the winner at Knoxville.

Kasey Kahne qualified eighth in Flight B and will start fourth in Heat 4. He is attempting to make his first feature after failing to advance at Knoxville, his first Outlaws event in more than a year.

Larson remains on indefinite suspension from NASCAR for using a racial slur but was approved to race with the Outlaws after completing sensitivity training