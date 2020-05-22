In his first World of Outlaws trip to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Kyle Larson set a track record Friday night in qualifying.
Larson, who finished 10th in the Outlaws feature May 8 at Knoxville Raceway, made a 9.995-second lap Friday on the high-banked 0.333-mile dirt oval in Pevely, Missouri.
He became the first driver in track history to turn a lap in under 10 seconds and broke the previous mark of 10.115 seconds set by Logan Schuchart.
The NOS Energy Sprint Car Series has been racing at I-55 since 1987.
With the lap, Larson will start first in Heat 1 for Flight A later this evening alongside David Gravel, the winner at Knoxville.
Kasey Kahne qualified eighth in Flight B and will start fourth in Heat 4. He is attempting to make his first feature after failing to advance at Knoxville, his first Outlaws event in more than a year.
Larson remains on indefinite suspension from NASCAR for using a racial slur but was approved to race with the Outlaws after completing sensitivity training
. @dirtvision REPLAY: @KyleLarsonRacin sets a new track record at @I55Raceway with an incredible lap of 9.995 seconds in Group A qualifying! Group B hot laps are on track now followed by Group B qualifying. Watch live on DIRTVision! pic.twitter.com/OXaCSI9c1b
— World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) May 23, 2020