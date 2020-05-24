The Team Penske engineer for last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner is reliving Simon Pagenaud’s day by tweeting about what he was doing each moment a year later.
Starting with an observation that he awoke in his Indianapolis hotel room at 4:30 a.m., Ben Bretzman (@benbretzman) sent nearly two dozen tweets by 11 a.m. ET about how the morning before the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 unfolded.
Kyle Larson won in his third World of Outlaws start since losing his NASCAR ride last month, leading the final 16 laps Saturday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.
It was the Outlaws’ third race since returning from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutdown, and the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series was racing before a limited crowd for the second consecutive night.
“Can’t thank all you fans enough for the support over the last few handful of weeks here,” Larson, who lost his ride at Chip Ganassi Racing after using a racial slur in an iRacing event a month ago, told the I-55 fans and a DirtVision audience. “It really means a lot. Everybody who’s on this car, my family, my friends. This win means so much personally. It’s … uh, I can’t even describe it.”
Before being joined by his wife, Katelyn, and his son, Owen, for the victory lane celebration, Larson again expressed gratitude again to his fan base.
“I can’t thank each and every one of you enough,” he said. “Everybody watching on DirtVision at home. All my supporters. It means a lot, and I can’t wait to get my journey started and kind of see where my future goes from here.”
The victory was a $20,000 payday for Larson, who started fourth and finished first ahead of Brent Marks and Brad Sweet. Points leader Logan Schuchart and Brock Zearfoss rounded out the top five.
Larson kept the lead the rest of the way, easily pulling away after multiple restarts despite knocking out a sprint car suspension piece called a “Jacobs Ladder” (which helps with rear handling) during wall contact on Lap 12.
“It made it a lot harder, so I was extremely tight, but I felt good before I got in the wall,” Larson said of the damage. “It took me a handful of laps to get used to it. I finally just started running the crap out of it, and wide open was the only way I could keep it from bouncing.
“I actually felt like I was better than Sheldon before I got in the wall, and then once I figured out how to drive it with no Jacobs Ladder, I still felt I was better than him. It was unfortunate to see him get in the wall. I think it was going to be a great race. It always is with two aggressive drivers so, but I felt like I could have beat him heads up, so that was a big confidence-booster for me.”
After the red flag for Haudenschild’s crash, Larson easily handled multiple restarts and said the yellows helped him and his No. 57, which was prepared by Paul Silva, the general manager at the Kyle Larson Racing sprint car team. Silva also is the crew chief and listed owner of Larson’s No. 57.
“Paul Silva’s been working his tail off ever since we started the year at Volusia,” Larson said. “We’ve struggled, but he’s worked hard this week and got it better, and I felt great in that feature. I could finally get down the straightaways. I could finally get grip into the corner and off, so I don’t think I could have been much better other than not making a mistake on my part and hurting the car.
“I was really worried about traffic. My pace would slow down, and I would get even tighter, so I knew I needed cautions, and they really fell at the right time for me, so just everything kind of fell in my lap tonight. But we had a good car to go along with it.”
It was the first time Larson had raced with the Outlaws at Pevely, which has been on the series’ schedule since 1987, and he acquitted himself quite well.