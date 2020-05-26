Courtney Force and Graham Rahal expecting their first child

Kyle Larson said he has no firm plans for where he’ll race the rest of the 2020 season, saying in a World of Outlaws release Tuesday he will “pick and choose” the races that make the most sense and will focus on sprint cars.

Larson, who was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing last month for using a racial slur in an iRacing event, said he plans to run several more NOS Energy Sprint Car Series after winning and finishing second on consecutive nights last week in Pevely, Missouri.

He also set a track qualifying record as the first Outlaws drivers in 33 years to crack the 10-second barrier at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

“I love racing with the World of Outlaws,” Larson, whose nine Outlaws wins rank him 44th on the all-time list, said in the interview with the Outlaws PR staff. “They’ve stuck behind me, too, throughout this. That means a lot. I always want to support them, especially with them sticking behind me.

“I can’t wait to get my journey started and see where my future goes.”

Larson remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR but was approved to race by the Outlaws after completing sensitivity training. Kyle Larson Racing has been competing in the World of Outlaws since 2013.

The release mentioned that Larson, his wife, Katelyn, and their two children had been hanging out with Clint Bowyer and his family in Lake Ozark, Missouri (Larson will be racing when the Outlaws race May 29-30 at Lake Ozark Speedway).

There was no other mention in the release of future NASCAR races, however, for Larson, who said he hda received thousands of congratulatory messages since his victory.

During a Tuesday interview with Motor Racing Network’s Winged Nation, Larson said he did want to race in the NASCAR Cup Series again someday and said it had been weird watching NASCAR without being on track. Larson told MRN hosts Erin Evernham and Steve Post that he had mapped out his races for the next four weeks.

Larson said he cried and was choked up upon returning to his team hauler after the record qualifying lap and seemed happy to have found solace in dirt racing.

“It’s definitely something I love,” Larson said. “I really just love racing cars in general. I’m just happy I can still get out here and have some fun and be around my close friends.”

“It’s just been a crazy, rough handful of weeks. So, any small accomplishment like (the qualifying record) means a lot.”

Larson also heavily credited Paul Silva, who has provided the No. 57 he has raced in three starts since his return and also tunes the car.

“Just really proud of Paul and everyone who helps out on his team,” Larson said. “Everyone who has stuck behind us after my mistake there. It means a lot. I’m having a blast. Trying to have as much fun as I can anyways. Trying to keep my mind off things. To turn it around here now, it gives us confidence for sure.”