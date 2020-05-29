Marc Gonzalez / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images

Williams considers selling Formula 1 team because of financial woes

By Chris EstradaMay 29, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Williams has announced it is considering selling its struggling Formula 1 team due to financial problems.

In a statement, the Williams Grand Prix Holdings group confirms potential options include the sale of a minority or majority stake, as well as a total buy-out of the company. The statement also says Williams is in “preliminary discussions” with potential investors.

The Group reports a loss of $16 million for the year ending 2019. In the previous year, it made a profit of $15.9 million.

Along with news of a possible sale, the team is cutting ties immediately with title sponsor ROKit.

Williams is one of the most successful programs in Formula 1 history with nine constructors’ championships and seven driver championships.

But after a solid run from 2014-17 that included two third-place finishes in the constructors’ standings, the team has fallen dramatically. It has finished at the bottom of the standings in each of the last two seasons.

In his own comments, Williams CEO Mike O’Driscoll said: “The financial results for 2019 reflect the recent decline in competitiveness of the F1 operation and the consequent reduction in commercial rights income.

“After four years of very solid performance in the FIA F1 Constructors’ Championship … We endured a couple of very difficult seasons.”

Williams and Formula 1 as a whole face tough financial pressures during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed and altered the 2020 calendar. On Thursday, the Dutch Grand Prix became the fourth event canceled this season.

Despite its challenges, the team says it is funded and ready to compete when racing resumes. Britain’s George Russell and Canadian rookie Nicholas Latifi are its two drivers.

Williams seeks to stabilize ahead of a pivotal 2021 season for the sport.

Next year will include the debut of a $145 million cost cap; new technical and sporting regulations; and a sliding scale for aerodynamic development to help smaller teams close the gap to their bigger rivals.

Kenton Koch claims first win for Ford in IMSA iRacing Pro Series

IMSA
By Nate RyanMay 29, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Kenton Koch won the IMSA iRacing Pro Series race Thursday night at virtual Virginia International Raceway, giving Ford its first victory in the sports car sim racing series.

The No. 80 Kenton Koch Racing Ford GT started on the pole and led much for the race before being passed by Jesse Krohn’s No. 24 BMW with a lap remaining. Just before the white flag, Koch bumped Krohn off course and cruised to a 4.939-second victory over Shane van Gisbergen.

“I mean I hate for it to be that way,” Koch said in an IMSA release about the contact with Krohn. “Unfortunately, I got in there a little hot and there was definitely a little bit of net code between us there. I didn’t mean to do that intentionally at all. It was good fun, but man, my heart was pounding for that entire hour and a half. That was good fun and the paint job was good luck this time.”

It was the first IMSA iRacing Pro Series victory for Ford after Porsche picked up its first series victory in the fourth race of the series. The first three races of the season were won by BMWs.

After finishing second earlier in the season in a BMW, van Gisbergen finished runner-up Thursday in a Porsche. The AIM Vasser Sullivan driver’s team fields Toyota Lexus in the GTD Series of IMSA’s WeatherTech Challenge.

“It’s really a different car,’ van Gisbergen, a Supercars veteran who has multiple starts in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, said in an IMSA release. “We obviously don’t have a Lexus representative in the game so we run what we think is going to be best. It was cool, all the cars are quite different.

“Obviously, I can’t run the Ford due to the conflict with Holden. That’s what (AVS teammate) Jack (Hawksworth) was in and he found that to be the fastest car, so it was sort of switching between a manufacturer brands there, but the Porsche seems to be the most comfortable and easy to drive. I’ve been struggling with qualifying and the BMW guys really know how to qualify good in that car and I struggled with it. So, starting up front certainly helped us.”

Agustin Canapino finished third in the No. 66 Juncos Racing Ferrari 488, marking the first podium for Ferrari in the IMSA iRacing Pro Series competition and the first time three manufacturers made the podium.

With a fifth-place finish, BMW’s Bruno Spengler maintained the championship standings lead by 31 points over teammate Nicky Catsburg.

In the IMSA iRacing Challenge Series at virtual VIR, Greg Liefooghe won Thursday by 2.753 seconds over Nelson Lawrence.

NEXT: The IMSA iRacing Pro Series and iRacing Challenge will hold their season finales June 11 at virtual Watkins Glen International.