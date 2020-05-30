Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly three months after the postponement of the 2020 season because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Monster Energy AMA Supercross will be returning to action Sunday.

Round 11 is the first of seven remaining 2020 events that will be run in Salt Lake City, Utah.

All are being held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, on the campus of the University of Utah, with no fans in attendance.

Here’s what you need to know …

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE

Television coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, then will move to NBC from 4-6 p.m. ET.

The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass, which also will stream live qualifying for the event starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 IMPACT

Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations Dave Prater confirmed that protocols for the final seven races will include COVID-19 testing for everyone on-site at Rice-Eccles Stadium. A negative result will be required to enter the stadium’s perimeter; only one test will be necessary as long as the person remains in Utah throughout the seven-race stretch.

Additional protocols include temperature checks (administered when someone enters the stadium perimeter), face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing.

TRACK MAP

Prater also noted there is a different track map for each of the seven remaining rounds. “You might not see as different a track as you would from Indy to Salt Lake, but it will be a different track,” he said. “The lanes will be the same but with different obstacles.”

Click here to see the map for Sunday’s event.

FORMAT

A standard event format will be used for the seven remaining rounds, except for the season finale on June 21, which will include an East/West Showdown in the 250SX class.

450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results

40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results 250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results

40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick

250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)

Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)

Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 250SX Class Main Event

450SX Class Main Event

WEATHER

Riders will face a heat wave in Salt Lake City. Weather Underground forecasts temperatures near 90 degrees at race time under partly cloudy skies.

WHEN WE LAST LEFT YOU

On March 7 at Daytona International Speedway, Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Eli Tomac earned his fourth career Daytona Supercross win in the 450SX class. Tomac erased a nine-second deficit, took the lead from Honda rival Ken Roczen with two minutes to go before the white flag lap and went on to victory.

In the 250SX East class, 18-year-old Garrett Marchbanks became just the fourth rider to claim their first career 250 class win at Daytona. Marchbanks held on after absorbing late-race pressure from reigning 250SX East champion Chase Sexton.

Extended Highlights – Daytona 450SX

Extended Highlights – Daytona 250SX

Tomac – who has become a father for the first time during the shutdown – currently holds the 450SX class championship lead by three points over Roczen. Reigning champion Cooper Webb is in third place, 29 points back.

In the 250SX East class, Sexton leads the way by 10 points over Shane McElrath, followed by R.J. Hampshire, 18 points back.

WORKING VACATION: Justin Brayton on the job and at play in Utah

REST OF THE SCHEDULE

After Sunday’s opener, here are the details for the remaining six rounds: