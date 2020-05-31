Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Supercross: Riders hit the track in Salt Lake City (IMAGES)

By Chris EstradaMay 31, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The stretch run of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finally begins today in Salt Lake City.

Riders already have had a busy Sunday at empty Rice-Eccles Stadium with sight laps, practice and qualifying ahead of their racing events.

There hasn’t been a lot of first-person social media chatter from the riders, but we’ve seen some great images of them figuring out the track in the early sessions.

There also were a collection of photos provided by promoter Feld Entertainment, Inc., from the Sunday morning warmups:

Ken Roczen, who trails Eli Tomac by three points in the 450 standings, takes a turn at Salt Lake City (Feld Entertainment, Inc.).
Two-time champion Chad Reed checks out the course for Supercross’ return (Feld Entertainment, Inc.).
Justin Barcia is ranked fourth in points with one victory this season (Feld Entertainment, Inc.).

 

Cooper Webb, who is third in the points, takes a jump Sunday at Rice-Eccles Stadium (Feld Entertainment, Inc.).

Monster Energy Supercross resumes its 2020 season from Salt Lake City, Utah today at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with continuing coverage on NBC from 4-6 p.m. ET. The event is also streaming on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.

Supercross: Results and points standings after Round 11 at Salt Lake

By Nate RyanMay 31, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT
Eli Tomac rediscovered his groove immediately after an 85-day layoff in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series.

The season restarted Sunday with Round 11 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Tomac cruised to his sixth victory this season.

It was his second consecutive victory in the 450 class — the last was March 7 at Daytona International Speedway before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sent Supercross into hibernation for nearly three months.

RACE RECAP: Tomac, McElrath discuss wins

Cooper Webb finished second, and Ken Roczen was third.

With six races remaining in the season (all to be held at Salt Lake City over the next three weeks), Tomac has an eight-point lead on Roczen.

Click here for Round 11 450 Main Results | Round 11 450 Season Points

In the 250 class, Shane McElrath led all 22 laps and beat Chase Sexton by 2.949 seconds in a blistering race that left only four riders on the lead lap.

McElreath trails Sexon by seven points in the championship standings.

Click here Round 11 250 Main Results | Round 11 250 Season Points