The stretch run of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finally begins today in Salt Lake City.
Riders already have had a busy Sunday at empty Rice-Eccles Stadium with sight laps, practice and qualifying ahead of their racing events.
There hasn’t been a lot of first-person social media chatter from the riders, but we’ve seen some great images of them figuring out the track in the early sessions.
.@SupercrossLIVE is back! The @MonsterEnergy @YamahaMotorUSA factory #bLUcRU are on track in Salt Lake City.#YamahaRacing #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/dKqqcYVaoU
— Yamaha Racing (@yamaharacingcom) May 31, 2020
It’s race day! Day race so that means practice starts at 8am. Thank god for living in AZ where you have to be riding at 6am in summer time because it’s still 100 degrees out. It’s going to be weird with no fans, but hopefully everyone will be watching it on tv!
— Chris Blose (@CBlose) May 31, 2020
Time to get that 🍞 https://t.co/KZ8ROwCF6r
— tyler bowers (@tbowers911) May 31, 2020
.@_ChaseSexton and @EliTomac top 250SX and 450SX free practice here in SLC 🏟 #SXRound11 #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/zk6Gvz658u
— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) May 31, 2020
There also were a collection of photos provided by promoter Feld Entertainment, Inc., from the Sunday morning warmups:
Monster Energy Supercross resumes its 2020 season from Salt Lake City, Utah today at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with continuing coverage on NBC from 4-6 p.m. ET. The event is also streaming on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.