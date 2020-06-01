The Indy Lights Series will be canceling its 2020 season, citing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the IndyCar schedule modifications that resulted in multiple races being scrubbed.

The series announced in a release that “competition will be deferred” until the 2021 season.

The news initially was reported Sunday by the Trackside Online site.

The other two series in the Road to Indy ladder system — the Indy Pro 2000 Championship and the Cooper Tires USF2000 — will continue their seasons with details to come.

Here’s the release from Indy Lights: