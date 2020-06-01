Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said “the way minorities are treated has to change” and called out fellow stars who remained silent on racial injustice.

In a series of social media posts over the weekend, the only black driver in Formula One and arguably the most successful minority driver in auto racing history criticized the “white-dominated” auto racing for leaving him to stand alone on social issues.

In posts Sunday to his Instagram Story, Hamilton wrote:

“I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice.

“Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone. ”

“I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you who you are and I see you … ”

In a second post an hour later, the Mercedes driver wrote:

“I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so called leaders make change. This is not just America, this is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over. The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educate those in your country of equality, racism, classism and that we are all the same! We are not born with racism and hate in our hearts, it is taught by those we look up to.”

Over the weekend, Hamilton also tweeted in honor of his father’s 60th birthday and a #BlackLivesMatter video.

I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge my dad, a strong and successful black man. Because of him, both @nicolashamilton and I have careers, strong mindedness and determination. He has always been my hero. Happy 60th Birthday dad🖤 #blackexcellence #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/CHBnbq0TjG — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 31, 2020

Hamilton is among the more outspoken drivers in Formula One. In March, he blasted F1 and race organizers for attempting to hold the season-opening Australian Grand Prix (which was canceled a day later).

Hamilton’s Mercedees-AMG F1 team later tweeted in support of Hamilton.

After Hamilton’s post, several other drivers posted on social media, addressing their support of Black Lives Matter and condemning racism:

#BLACKLIVESMATTER

To be completly honest, I felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing my thoughts on social media about the whole situation and this is why I haven't express myself earlier than today.

And I was completely wrong. 1/3 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 31, 2020

I still struggle to find the words to describe the atrocity of some videos I've seen on Internet.

Racism needs to be met with actions, not silence. Please be actively participating, engaging and encouraging others to spread awareness. 2/3 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 31, 2020

It is our responsabilities to speak out against injustice. Don't be silent.

I stand #BlackLivesMatters. 3/3 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 31, 2020

I have fans and followers. Support and love. And I have power through this to lead and inspire so many. But we also stand for what’s right. This time I ask you to do something and take action. Click the link and make a difference… #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/IrVrgU2JBA pic.twitter.com/ee2A0goz84 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 1, 2020

