Lewis Hamilton demands ‘so-called leaders,’ F1 stars address racial strife

By Nate RyanJun 1, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said “the way minorities are treated has to change” and called out fellow stars who remained silent on racial injustice.

In a series of social media posts over the weekend,  the only black driver in Formula One and arguably the most successful minority driver in auto racing history criticized the “white-dominated” auto racing for leaving him to stand alone on social issues.

In posts Sunday to his Instagram Story, Hamilton wrote:

“I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice.

“Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone. ”

“I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you who you are and I see you … ”

In a second post an hour later, the Mercedes driver wrote:

“I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so called leaders make change. This is not just America, this is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over. The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educate those in your country of equality, racism, classism and that we are all the same! We are not born with racism and hate in our hearts, it is taught by those we look up to.”

Over the weekend, Hamilton also tweeted in honor of his father’s 60th birthday and a #BlackLivesMatter video.

Hamilton is among the more outspoken drivers in Formula One. In March, he blasted F1 and race organizers for attempting to hold the season-opening Australian Grand Prix (which was canceled a day later).

Hamilton’s Mercedees-AMG F1 team later tweeted in support of Hamilton.

After Hamilton’s post, several other drivers posted on social media, addressing their support of Black Lives Matter and condemning racism:

Conor Daly honors friend killed Saturday amid Indianapolis unrest

By Nate RyanJun 1, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
IndyCar driver Conor Daly posted a poignant tribute to Chris Beaty, a former Indiana University football player and Indianapolis business owner who was killed Saturday amid protests and rioting in the city.

Daly said he got to know Beaty, who owned an event and marketing promotions company, five years ago when he was organizing Indianapolis 500 afterparties.

Daly annually had been involved in Beaty’s parties since then and said Beaty helped get him home earlier this year when Daly’s blood sugar crashed while at an event.

“The world lost a tremendous person. RIP Chris Beaty,” wrote Daly, who also tweeted “The violence has to stop.”

According to the Indianapolis Star, Beaty died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during Saturday night’s unrest in downtown Indianapolis. It’s unclear if the shooting was tied to the protests.

Daly and the rest of the IndyCar Series will return to action Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET, NBC).