Wednesday’s Supercross Round 12 in Salt Lake: Start time, TV, info

By Nate RyanJun 2, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
After a strong return from an 85-day layoff, Eli Tomac will return to defend his points lead barely more than 72 hours after Supercross resumed its 2020 season.

The Kawasaki rider won Sunday to increase his lead in the 450 class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross to eight points over Honda rider Ken Roczen, who hung in for third at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

KTM’s Cooper Webb, who is third in the standings, finished second to Tomac in Round 11.

POINTS, RESULTSClick here to see where everyone finished in Round 11

SEASON RESTART: Supercross holding final seven races in Utah

The victory was Tomac’s sixth of the season and his second consecutive — though his last was March 7 at Daytona International Speedway in Round 10.

After a nearly three-month pause because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the final seven races of the season will conclude over three weeks in Salt Lake City, Utah. With social distancing restrictions, access to the stadium is limited, and the events will be held without fans.

The next race will be Round 12 Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Here are the details for the event:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:  TV coverage of Round 12 will begin at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.

SCHEDULE:

10:05 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
10:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
10:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
10:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
11:18 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
11:29 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
11:50 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
12:29 a.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Though all seven races are being held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the course will be changed for each event.

WEATHER: Riders are facing a heat wave in Salt Lake City. Weather Underground forecasts temperatures around 80 degrees at race time under partly cloudy skies.

FORMAT: A standard event format will be used for the seven remaining rounds, except for the season finale on June 21, which will include an East/West Showdown in the 250SX class.

    • 450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
    • 250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
    • Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick
    • 250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    • 450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    • 250SX Class Main Event
    • 450SX Class Main Event

REST OF THE SCHEDULE: After Wednesday, there are five rounds remaining, all on NBCSN and concluding on NBC:

  • Sunday, June 7 (5-8:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN);
  • Wednesday, June 10 (7–10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);
  • Sunday, June 14 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);
  • Wednesday, June 17 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);
  • Sunday, June 21 (3-4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET, NBC).

ROUND 11 RECAPTomac, McElrath discuss their victories Sunday in Salt Lake City

POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 11: 450 Season Points | 250 Season Points

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH: A look at some of the burning issues as Supercross restarts its 2020 season after a nearly three-month interruption.

COVID-19 IMPACT: Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations Dave Prater confirmed that protocols for the final seven races will include COVID-19 testing for everyone on-site at Rice-Eccles Stadium. A negative result will be required to enter the stadium’s perimeter; only one test will be necessary as long as the person remains in Utah throughout the seven-race stretch.

Additional protocols include temperature checks (administered when someone enters the stadium perimeter), face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing.

F1 will begin 2020 season next month with two races in Austria without fans

Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 2, 2020, 9:40 AM EDT
PARIS — Formula One finally will begin with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in July as part of an eight-race European swing.

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12, governing body FIA said in a statement Tuesday.

The next race will be on July 19 in Hungary followed by consecutive races at the British GP at Silverstone on Aug. 2 and 9 after the British government exempted elite sports from an upcoming quarantine on foreign visitors.

SPEAKING OUT: Lewis Hamilton addresses racial strife

Further races are scheduled for Spain on Aug. 16 and Belgium on Aug. 30, with Italy completing the European swing on Sept. 6.

“Over the past two months Formula One has been working closely with all partners, authorities, the FIA and the 10 teams to create a revised calendar that will allow a return to racing in a way that is safe,” the FIA said. “Due to the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 situation internationally, the details of the wider calendar will be finalized in the coming weeks.”

There will be no spectators allowed to attend, though there might be later in the year if health conditions allow it.

“It is currently expected that the opening races will be closed events,” the FIA said. “But it is hoped fans will be able to join events again when it is safe to do so.”

Four races have been canceled this season because of the coronavirus pandemic: the season-opening Australian GP, the Monaco GP, the French GP and the Netherlands GP.

F1 remains hopeful of holding 15 to 18 of the scheduled 22 races by rearranging the six that were postponed and finishing the season in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December.

“I want to thank every promoter and partner for their support and ongoing commitment to Formula One,” series chairman Chase Carey said. “We know the return of Formula One will be a welcome boost to sports fans around the world.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is excited about kicking off the season in Austria.

“We are pleased to be starting … at our home circuit. It has been a huge effort by all involved and the two events at the Red Bull Ring will be a blueprint for all other races to follow,” Horner said.

“With the first eight races of the calendar now confirmed we have some positive momentum.”

The FIA and F1 are working together on a plan to have strict safety measures in place at the races.