After a strong return from an 85-day layoff, Eli Tomac will return to defend his points lead barely more than 72 hours after Supercross resumed its 2020 season.

The Kawasaki rider won Sunday to increase his lead in the 450 class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross to eight points over Honda rider Ken Roczen, who hung in for third at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

KTM’s Cooper Webb, who is third in the standings, finished second to Tomac in Round 11.

POINTS, RESULTS: Click here to see where everyone finished in Round 11

SEASON RESTART: Supercross holding final seven races in Utah

The victory was Tomac’s sixth of the season and his second consecutive — though his last was March 7 at Daytona International Speedway in Round 10.

After a nearly three-month pause because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the final seven races of the season will conclude over three weeks in Salt Lake City, Utah. With social distancing restrictions, access to the stadium is limited, and the events will be held without fans.

The next race will be Round 12 Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Here are the details for the event:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 12 will begin at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.

SCHEDULE:

10:05 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

10:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

10:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

10:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

11:18 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

11:29 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

11:50 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

12:29 a.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Though all seven races are being held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the course will be changed for each event.

WEATHER: Riders are facing a heat wave in Salt Lake City. Weather Underground forecasts temperatures around 80 degrees at race time under partly cloudy skies.

FORMAT: A standard event format will be used for the seven remaining rounds, except for the season finale on June 21, which will include an East/West Showdown in the 250SX class.

450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results 250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick 250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 250SX Class Main Event 450SX Class Main Event



REST OF THE SCHEDULE: After Wednesday, there are five rounds remaining, all on NBCSN and concluding on NBC:

Sunday, June 7 (5-8:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Wednesday, June 10 (7–10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Sunday, June 14 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Wednesday, June 17 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Sunday, June 21 (3-4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET, NBC).

ROUND 11 RECAP: Tomac, McElrath discuss their victories Sunday in Salt Lake City

POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 11: 450 Season Points | 250 Season Points

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH: A look at some of the burning issues as Supercross restarts its 2020 season after a nearly three-month interruption.

COVID-19 IMPACT: Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations Dave Prater confirmed that protocols for the final seven races will include COVID-19 testing for everyone on-site at Rice-Eccles Stadium. A negative result will be required to enter the stadium’s perimeter; only one test will be necessary as long as the person remains in Utah throughout the seven-race stretch.

Additional protocols include temperature checks (administered when someone enters the stadium perimeter), face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing.