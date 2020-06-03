Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Formula One reveals details of COVID-19 testing plan for teams

Associated PressJun 3, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
LONDON — Formula One races won’t be canceled if a driver tests positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or if a team withdraws, CEO Chase Carey says.

F1 wants to avoid a repeat of the Australia season opener, which was canceled when the McLaren team withdrew two days ahead of the March 15 race after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

The season is now set to start with two races in Austria on July 5 and 12.

“A team not being able to race wouldn’t cancel the race,” Carey said on the F1 website Tuesday. “I don’t think I could sit here and lay out the consequences. But we will have a procedure in place that finding infection will not lead to a cancellation. If a driver has an infection, (teams have) reserve drivers available.”

F1 teams have a tougher time returning to competition than teams in many other sports because of the dozens of people who usually travel to a race and the regular international journeys involved.

Carey said team members will be tested for the coronavirus before they depart for a race and then every two days. Teams will live in a “bubble” system, likely with “sub bubbles” to keep people apart if they do different jobs, he added.

“Clearly we recognize our sport is one which at times, we can’t have 2 meters between every individual on a team,” he said. “When a car pulls into a pit and has to change four tires, there won’t be 2 meters between every individual. We need to make sure we have procedures to manage all those risks as soon as possible.”

NHRA will resume next month at Indianapolis with limited crowds

Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 3, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NHRA drag racing will resume its season in July with back-to-back events at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis with limited spectators allowed.

The events will be run on July 11-12 and July 18-19 and admission offers will be extended to NHRA members and 2020 U.S. Nationals ticket holders.

“Because we are an outdoor sport, we feel comfortable opening these Indianapolis events to a limited number of fans who are the lifeblood of our sport and following the guidance of the state of Indiana to resume racing,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said.

The revised 2020 schedule will consist of 19 events – two of which were completed before the season was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

The season will conclude with the championship finale Nov. 13-15 at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. The revised schedule announced Wednesday is subject to change because of restrictions stemming from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sixteen of the events on the revised schedule will be condensed to two-day competition schedules for the Mello Yellow drag racing series classes because of economic and logistical factors. It will include one day of two-round qualifications on Saturday and final eliminations on Sunday. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series classes will begin racing on Friday.

Events in Chicago; Norwalk, Ohio; Richmond, Virginia; Epping, New Hampshire; and Sonoma, California, as well as spring events in Las Vegas and Charlotte, North Carolina originally on the calendar have been canceled.

The NHRA Southern Nationals in Atlanta was moved to Aug. 28-30.

The revised schedule:

July 11-12: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

July 18-19: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

July 31-Aug. 2: Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Aug. 7-9: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

Aug. 14-16: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 21-23: Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 28-30: NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

Sept. 3-6: Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 11-13: Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 18-20: NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte

Sept. 25-27: Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

Oct. 2-4: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 9-11: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

Oct. 16-18: AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas

Oct. 23-25: Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston

Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 13-15: Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.