After a delay of nearly three months, the NTT IndyCar Series will begin its 2020 season Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Texas will lead off a schedule that originally was to have begun March 15 at St. Petersburg, Florida, whose grand prix now will conclude the season in four months.

There will be no fans in the grandstands at Texas (and at the next race July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway) as IndyCar’s Aeroscreen era will begin on a high-speed 1.5-mile oval with a 35-lap limit on tire stints.

Here are the details for IndyCar’s season opener:

(All times are ET)

TV SCHEDULE:

—IndyCar practice: 1 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

—IndyCar qualifying: 5 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

—Countdown to Green: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

—IndyCar Genesys 300: 8 p.m., NBC

—IndyCar postrace coverage: 10 p.m.., NBCSN

RADIO: The Genesys 300 race will air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 93 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Nine sets primary to be used during practice, qualifying and the race. Rookies and first-time Texas participants will get an extra set.

TIRE RESTRICTIONS: A maximum of 35 laps during the race.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Josef Newgarden

DEFENDING POLE WINNER: Takuma Sato, 47.0738 seconds, 220.250 mph (two laps)

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see who’s entered in Saturday night’s Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

NBCSPORTS.COM COVERAGE:

