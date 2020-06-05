Chris Owens/IndyCar

Penske wants full crowd at Indy 500: ‘Never been more motivated, excited’

Associated PressJun 5, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roger Penske will watch the IndyCar season opener from a suite at Texas Motor Speedway, which will be mark the first time off the pit stand and on the other side of the fence since his teams failed to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 in 1995.

His relocation is partly for safety.

Penske, 83, is considered at high risk for contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and he will avoid large crowds by working inside the paddock from a transporter separate from the rest of his team. But as the new owner of the IndyCar Series, he also has relinquished his role as a strategist for Team Penske to avoid conflicts of interest.

“I don’t know if I will be able to stand it. We’ll have a conversation after the show. I guess it will be like a NASCAR race,” Penske, who watches NASCAR events from a suite, said in an interview with The Associated Press’ Jenna Fryer.

The pandemic has disrupted Penske’s first year as the owner of iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series, which suspended its season March 13 just 48 hours before its opening race in Florida.

The schedule has been overhauled, his beloved Indianapolis 500 moved to August from the Memorial Day weekend date it held for 73 years, and Penske has spent nearly six months focused on improvements for his newest properties.

Penske said he is at IMS at least two days a week overseeing massive upgrades. He is involved in every detail, from freshening public bathrooms to paving parking lots, lowering television monitors and creating a lift to an elevated winner’s circle.

Fans won’t get a true sense of the changes to the national landmark built in 1911 until at least August.

Its first event, a doubleheader between NASCAR and IndyCar Series, will run July 4 weekend without spectators. In making that decision earlier this week, Penske said it moves the speedway closer “to execute with full fans” for the Indy 500, which recently has drawn crowds of more than 250,000.

“We really wanted to go forward with fans, but it wasn’t realistic,” Penske said. “If we had fans and had any problems, that would absolutely close the door on for us for the 500.”

The auto racing magnate addressed a number of topics in the interview:

HIS HEALTH: Penske said he travels from his Michigan home to Indianapolis twice a week and wears gloves and a mask while working. His Bloomfield Hills office is a three-minute drive from his home, and he said a nurse is on site, and “everybody has to go through a temperature check.”

Penske, a cancer survivor who received a kidney transplant in 2017, said Penske Corp. practices social distancing at work.

“I’ve been at home with my wife and have been careful on any interface,” he said. “All my transportation has been from Pontiac Airport to Indianapolis and back. I’ve not gone downtown. I haven’t gone anywhere. I’m not, you know, in trouble.”

He said most of his meetings are done over Zoom and are scheduled in shifts throughout the day so he can conduct business globally.

“We start early in the morning in the U.K., then we do our U.S. businesses and then we talk to Australia at night. It’s been a good tool,” he said.

THE SPEEDWAY: The coronavirus has given Penske additional time to raise the speedway to his standards.

All work on the track was halted early in the COVID-19 pandemic under stay-at-home orders, but moving the 500 to August allowed time for capital improvements.

He often likens his visions for the speedway to pristine Augusta National.

“Every time I walk around I find something else to do,” he said. “I thought there were only so many chapters in the book. Every time I get to the last chapter, there’s one or two more to look at. Time is always beneficial.”

He said new video boards at the speedway would not have been in place for the 500 if had been run in May as scheduled.

“I’ve never been more excited about what we’ve been able to accomplish,” he said. “The future is very, very bright. I’ve never been more motivated, never been more excited.”

INDYCAR SEASON OPENER: Penske said he is proud of IndyCar’s top two leaders, Mark Miles and Jay Frye, for getting the season on track. The series will practice and qualify before Saturday night’s race, unlike NASCAR, which has cut both so far.

He said both worked to get the series’ foreign drivers back into the United States in time for the opener, and Penske believes IndyCar’s teams largely have weathered the financial shutdown.

“They’re all ready to go racing ourselves. No question about it,” he said.

As for his own team of reigning champion Josef Newgarden, and back-to-back Indy 500 winners Simon Pagenaud and Will Power: “Texas at those speeds, I told them they are going to have to have their heads on.”

NASCAR: Team Penske has four wins through nine Cup races even after the boss swapped all three crews for drivers Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

Logano won two before the shutdown and Blaney inked a contract extension. Keselowski, who is in a contract year, won two Cup races last week and is fourth in the standings.

“I certainly am not saying he’s not going to run for us,” Penske said of Keselowski. “We have to talk to Brad, and we have not done that during this pandemic. Quite honestly, we’re not negotiating something with a driver over Zoom. We’ll get together with him.”

He said Team Penske is working in split shifts at the shop for social distancing, and he’s holding out for economic impact analysis before he gives an opinion on NASCAR’s frantic current schedule.

To make up its postponed events, the three national series raced nine times over 15 days. There have been two midweek races and all have been without spectators.

“We’re happy with the outcome of operations but I think the more important thing is what’s the impact on the sport? You know, what do our races look like in the future?” said Penske. “As competitors and for our sponsors, there’s a comfort level that we’re back racing. Now is a time to see what we can do moving forward for both NASCAR and IndyCar.”

Texas will challenge IndyCar teams with a nearly 24-hour workday

By Nate RyanJun 5, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Saturday night’s IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway will be a sprint completed in less than two hours, but Felix Rosenqvist is treating the season opener like a marathon.

The Swedish driver will head to the airport in Indianapolis at 6 a.m. Friday.

He will arrive at the 1.5-mile oval north of Fort Worth a few hours later for a nine-hour whirlwind of practice, qualifying and a 200-lap race Saturday.

Then he’ll hop on a flight that won’t get him home to Indy until probably 2 a.m. Sunday.

Welcome to an exhausting start to 2020 (which already has felt too long in many ways).

GENESYS 300: IndyCar opener, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NBC or click here for stream

DETAILED RUNDOWN: All the info for Saturday’s race

“It’s a long day, and people are going to be knackered after that,” Rosenqvist, who is eager to get to Texas to continue his improvement on ovals, told NBCSports.com. “ When you set your mind to it, it’s like doing a 24-hour race. I’ve done a bunch of those. It’s the same kind of deal. Once you’re there, you get through it and take one hour at a time, and finally you’re done. I think it will be fine.”

On the 76th anniversary of the Normandy invasion, the NTT IndyCar Series will be facing its own version of “The Longest Day” Saturday in Texas.

Most teams are scheduled to leave Indianapolis on chartered flights before dawn Saturday morning to Alliance Airport (about 5 miles from Texas Motor Speedway). They will arrive at Texas Motor Speedway by mid-morning, get processed through health screenings and then spend a long arduous day in oppressive heat that likely will reach the high 90s.

A rainbow formed over the Texas Motor Speedway garage last year after a storm hit the track on an IndyCar practice day. IndyCar teams will be spread across both of the tracks garages Saturday (Chris Owens/IndyCar).

“That’s a brutal day,” said Graham Rahal, who is one of many drivers who will be arriving Friday night. “I hope everybody is getting their sleep now. I know a lot of guys have a ton of adrenaline going because they want to go racing, too, and they’re prepared. But it’s going to be a pretty tiring exercise for everybody.”

Said James Hinchcliffe, who traveled Thursday to Texas because of obligations for Genesys, which is sponsoring both his car (in the first of three races) and also is Texas’ title sponsor: “It’s obviously going to be a strenuous day for everybody. The guys that are flying in that morning, and then we don’t have a green flag until (8:05 p.m. ET), that makes for a very long day for everybody, in the nice, cool, dry Texas climate that we normally experience in June.

“The thing is we’ve had races that were rained out on a Saturday or a Sunday and had to be run the next day, and we’ve had events where we’ve had to cram a lot into a single day, so it’s not completely uncharted water for us. Getting through a day with a practice session, a qualifying and a race isn’t the end of the world. It’s definitely a long day because it’s a night race, but I think the crews and the drivers have handled similar situations before, and I don’t think it’s going to be too big an issue.”

Swedish drivers Felix Rosenqvist (left) and Marcus Ericsson share a laugh before qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway last season. Rosenqvist and Ericsson are teammates at Chip Ganassi Racing this year. (Chris Owens/IndyCar).

Team owner Ed Carpenter said it’s a less than ideal scenario to travel race morning but with teams trying to limit overnight travel during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there isn’t much choice.

“It will be nearly a 24-hour day by the time (team personnel) get home,” Carpenter said Thursday, noting teams are taking the unusual step of having three meals available for their teams. “We’ve had a lot of questions and thought about how that’s going to work from when we land to what the processes are getting into the track, how we’re feeding our people with all the PPE and masks that are required, what are the rules as far as getting some fresh air for guys that are going to be outside in nearly 100-degree heat.

“It’s going to be a quick cadence to the event. There’s not a whole lot of time between when we get there and tech inspection, practice, track, qualifying, race, the impound process. There’s been a lot of communication behind the scenes between IndyCar, the teams, the teams and employees, of what the expectations are because it’s very important that we do this right and safely to be able to continue our season.”

Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull said the trip to Texas is IndyCar’s “version of driving to Darlington,” noting it isn’t that dissimilar from the travel involved for NASCAR’s return because the chartered flights will eliminate extra time at gates and security.

“We also have to go through all the safety checks (at the track), and that’s probably the most difficult part for everybody to stand in line,” Hull told NBCSports.com. “That might be the most tedious thing of the whole day, really, because once we’re inside and go to work, practicing social distancing will be a standard for everyone in the garage area.”

Team Penske president Tim Cindric calling strategy at Texas last year (Chris Owens/IndyCar).

Team Penske president Tim Cindric said his North Carolina-based team will be following a similar itinerary (with a slightly longer flight from an airport near its Mooresville, North Carolina, shop).

“We’re going to leave before the sun comes up for sure, go through all of our screenings and protocols before we take off and then go through that process just to get into the racetrack,” Cindric said. “It’s going to be a long day without a doubt, but we wouldn’t trade it.

“I don’t want to be home on Saturday. I’d much rather be at Texas.”

So will Ryan Hunter-Reay, who will spend Friday night in his motor home at the track to be well rested.

“Not only are we going straight into one of the fastest tracks we go to, but we’re going into one of the longest days I think all of us will experience,” the 2012 champion said. “So it’s ramping up quickly. I think it’ll be tough for the drivers physically.

“But we’re doing this to get it in, to get the racing back to where the IndyCar season starts and to get it on TV for our fans. This is what we have to do right now, and I think everybody is up for the task. We’re just looking forward to putting the helmet on, shutting the visor and going for it.”

