Josef Newgarden on pole for tonight’s IndyCar season opener

By Chris EstradaJun 6, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT
Tonight at Texas Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series sees its first green flag in over eight months, and Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden will lead them to it.

Newgarden, who won at Texas last year on the way to his second IndyCar championship, claimed the pole position for tonight’s Genesys 300 with a two-lap qualifying average of 215.740 mph.

He narrowly beat Scott Dixon, whose average of 215.638 mph landed him on the outside of the front row.

“I don’t want to say I was surprised – it felt like the car was quick,” Newgarden told NBCSN. “I didn’t know if we had enough to beat Dixie. He looked really good in his qual trim. But I felt [my] car was great, so I just tried to do as much as I could to stay flat.

“That’s really all I had to do was try to keep it pinned around the track. The car was perfect. I was telling [engineer] Gavin [Ward] on the radio, ‘Great job, man, you nailed it! This is perfect for the first qualifying [of the season].'”

Newgarden’s teammate, Simon Pagenaud (215.464), and Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay (214.311), who rebounded after damaging his No. 28 Dallara-Honda in practice, will make up Row 2 for tonight’s 200-lap race.

“I’m extremely pleased; they thrashed and put this car together,” Hunter-Reay told NBCSN. “You have to make sure everything is absolutely perfect on an oval, and (the contact with the wall) knocked the steering out and smashed the steering rack. They got it back online just before the cutoff.

“To put it up front like this is really impressive.”

Another Andretti-Penske pairing, Zach Veach (213.981) and Will Power (213.930), start behind them in Row 3.

Takuma Sato, last year’s pole sitter at Texas, crashed on his warm-up lap entering Turn 1 through the PJ1 traction compound in mid-corner, then snapping loose.

He later was evaluated and released from the infield care center, but his Rahal Letterman Lanigan crew faced a major time crunch in repairing his No. 30 Honda in time for tonight’s race.

“It was a big moment,” Sato told NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast. “That was the warmup lap. I just lost the back end immediately when I turned in; usually, it doesn’t happen that way. Hopefully, we can fix it and return for the race. It’s quite tight.”

Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Rinus VeeKay and Dale Coyne Racing’s Santino Ferrucci also will start from the rear after skipping qualifying.

VeeKay’s car was undergoing repairs following his crash earlier this afternoon in practice.

Ferrucci’s team put out a statement that the No. 18 Dallara-Honda would focus on the race because “the car wasn’t right during the morning practice. We had more changes to make than the time allotted by IndyCar between practice and qualifying. The priority for the team is on the race and ensuring we have a competitive setup for tonight. ”

IndyCar: Scott Dixon wins season opener at Texas Motor Speedway

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Chris EstradaJun 6, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT
With a national audience watching in prime time, Scott Dixon showed why he’s been the standard-bearer of the NTT IndyCar Series for so long.

The five-time series champion led 157 of 200 laps to win tonight’s season-opening Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, claiming his 47th career win and his fourth at TMS.

Dixon dominated much of the race, but Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist emerged to challenge him late. The two looked poised to duke it out, but after their final pit stops, they had to deal with lapped traffic.

With 10 laps to go, Rosenqvist attempted an outside pass on the lapped car of James Hinchcliffe in Turn 2 but lost control and spun into the outside wall.

Scott Dixon correctly was identified as the winner of Saturday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway by track president Eddie Gossage (Tom Pennington/Getty Images).

That set up a three-lap sprint to the finish, but Dixon quickly pulled away to end any more drama. He took the checkered flag by 4.4 seconds over 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud.

“We could check out; it was just kind of when we got to a few people we knew were going to be a little more challenging to pass,” Dixon told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “That definitely cropped up. Will [Power] was tough. I knew he was gonna be. He was trying to stay on the lead lap.

“A bunch of those guys were … But, all in all, that’s racing, man.

“Such strange times right now, and I just can’t thank the team enough, it’s such a team effort … huge thanks to everybody involved and bummed that the fans weren’t here. I wish everyone was here to celebrate.”

Reigning series champion Josef Newgarden battled through tire vibrations to finish third. Behind him, Zach Veach tied his career-best result in fourth, and oval specialist Ed Carpenter completed the top five.

GOOD NIGHT

  • Conor Daly made up 13 positions to finish sixth in the No. 59 Carlin Chevrolet. Daly will split the full season between Carlin and Ed Carpenter Racing, where he’ll suit up for all road/street course races and the Indy 500.
  • While his fellow rookies suffered misfortune (see below), Oliver Askew quietly scored a ninth-place finish for Arrow McLaren SP. It’s a nice start to the big-league career for last year’s Indy Lights champion.
  • Tony Kanaan started his ‘Last Lap’ farewell season with a 10th-place showing for A.J. Foyt Racing. Kanaan sported his famous green/white/orange 7-Eleven scheme that he ran with for much of his career.

BAD NIGHT

  • Rinus VeeKay and Alex Palou’s IndyCar debuts were short-lived. The two rookies were eliminated in a crash on Lap 38, when VeeKay got too high up in Turn 2, spun on exit, and collected Palou. VeeKay’s car had already been repaired following a wreck earlier in afternoon practice.
  • Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s hopes went south before the race began. Following Takuma Sato’s crash in qualifying, RLL couldn’t repair his car in time for the green flag. As for Graham Rahal, his car failed to start and needed its ECU to be reprogrammed; that and subsequent penalties forced him to scrap for a 17th-place finish.
  • Charlie Kimball’s otherwise solid debut for A.J. Foyt Racing ended with a backstretch crash on the last lap. He was credited with an 11th-place finish after running legitimately inside the Top 5 during the race’s middle stages.

The NTT IndyCar Series will return in a historic Fourth of July weekend doubleheader with NASCAR at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take on the IMS road course July 4, then the NASCAR Cup Series hits the legendary IMS oval July 5 – only on NBC. 