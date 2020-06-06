Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scott Dixon dominated the season opener of the NTT IndyCar Series at Texas Motor Speedway, leading 157 of 200 laps Saturday night in his 47th career victory.

The five-time series champion tied A.J. Foyt for most seasons (18) with a victory and also extended his record of consecutive winning seasons to 16. Dixon trails Mario Andretti by five wins for second on the career victories list.

It was the fourth victory at Texas Motor Speedway for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver and his second in the past three years on the 1.5-mile oval.

Team Penske drivers Simon Pagenaud (second, tying his career best at Texas) and Josef Newgarden (third after winning at Texas last year) completed the podium.

Zach Veach tied a career-best finish with a fourth place, followed by Ed Carpenter in fifth.

