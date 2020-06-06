IndyCar results, points, stats from Texas

By Nate RyanJun 6, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT
Scott Dixon dominated the season opener of the NTT IndyCar Series at Texas Motor Speedway, leading  157 of 200 laps Saturday night in his 47th career victory.

The five-time series champion tied A.J. Foyt for most seasons (18) with a victory and also extended his record of consecutive winning seasons to 16. Dixon trails Mario Andretti by five wins for second on the career victories list.

It was the fourth victory at Texas Motor Speedway for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver and his second in the past three years on the 1.5-mile oval.

RESULTS: Click here to see where everyone finished at Texas

Team Penske drivers Simon Pagenaud (second, tying his career best at Texas) and Josef Newgarden (third after winning at Texas last year) completed the podium.

Zach Veach tied a career-best finish with a fourth place, followed by Ed Carpenter in fifth.

Click here for the lap-by-lap rundown of who was leading (and at what speed) on each circuit during the 300-mile race.

POINTS

Here’s what the standings are through one race for:

Entrants

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Fernando Alonso scores fifth consecutive Legends Trophy victory

The Race
By Nate RyanJun 7, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso continued his winning ways in the Legend Trophy sim racing league Saturday, winning on the virtual Monaco Grand Prix street course.

Three-time touring car champion Andy Priaulx also won as the series doubleheader on the virtual streets of Monaco kicked off the opening leg of a “Triple Crown”

In the opening race, Alonso started on the pole position and led all 10 laps, passing Helio Castroneves after the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner briefly nabbed the lead from a great start on a daring move through the pit lane into the first turn.

Alonso, who won Monaco in 2006 and ’07, scored his fifth consecutive Legends Trophy win in The Race AllStar Series powered by ROKiT Phones after sweeping the past two weekends at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Silverstone.

He won by 10.46 seconds over Juan Pablo Montoya, and Jan Magnussen took third.

“It was good to have a clean race, even if at the start we saw one car in front that I don’t know what
happened there,” Alonso said of Castroneves. “It was a good race. We knew how important qualifying was, so it was vital to put the lap together and start first.”

Priaulx won the second race by 10.7 seconds over Montoya.

Alonso, who started last, went from 13th to a third-place finish over the 10 laps after being caught in a multicar crash on the first lap.

The Legends Trophy will head next to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on June 20 and Le Mans on June 27. If a driver wins all three, a $25,000 donation will be made to their selected charity.

Alonso also leads the championship standings with 90 points, two more than Montoya, followed by Priaulx (76), Castroneves (70) and Magnussen (66).