Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Scott Dixon leads IndyCar practice; VeeKay, Carpenter, Hunter-Reay spin

By Nate RyanJun 6, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Scott Dixon paced the first practice of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season, turning a 215.995 mph lap at Texas Motor Speedway.

Colton Herta was second (214.491), followed by Pato O’Ward (214.326), Zach Veach (214.298) and Marco Andretti (214.264).

The two-hour session was interrupted by three yellow flags.

Just 15 minutes into the session, Rinus VeeKay spun into the outside wall after putting his Dallara-Chevrolet below the white line in Turn 3.

RESULTS: Click here for speeds from IndyCar practice at Texas Motor Speedway

The rookie was OK but needed a backup car after sustaining heavy rear and left-side damage.

“I have to call it a rookie mistake,” VeeKay told NBC Sports Gold’s Kelli Stavast. “Got too low. But I definitely will learn from this. It’s just quite hard getting into a car without doing any sim work. Just trying to get there as quick as possible. If you make a mistake, it’s done.”

“I’ll look on the data. I’ll reset for qualifying and hopefully, it’s going to be OK.”

The Ed Carpenter Racing rookie arrived in the United States several days ago after waiting out a quarantine period in Mexico while awaiting approval for entry.

Teammate Ed Carpenter escaped without significant damage to his car after a spin through the grass off Turn 4.

About midway through the practice, Ryan Hunter-Reay’s Dallara-Honda made right-front contact with the outside SAFER barrier after he wiggled exiting the remnants of the traction compound, which was applied for last November’s NASCAR weekend.

Several drivers seemed to struggle with grip exiting the compound. Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage told IndyCar on NBC broadcast team said the track had recently had scraped the surface where the compound had been applied last year.

Qualifying for tonight’s Genesys 300 will be at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The race will be on NBC at 8 p.m. ET with prerace beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

IndyCar: Scott Dixon wins season opener at Texas Motor Speedway

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Chris EstradaJun 6, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With a national audience watching in prime time, Scott Dixon showed why he’s been the standard-bearer of the NTT IndyCar Series for so long.

The five-time series champion led 157 of 200 laps to win tonight’s season-opening Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, claiming his 47th career win and his fourth at TMS.

Dixon dominated much of the race, but Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist emerged to challenge him late. The two looked poised to duke it out, but after their final pit stops, they had to deal with lapped traffic.

RESULTS: Where everyone finished in the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

With 10 laps to go, Rosenqvist attempted an outside pass on the lapped car of James Hinchcliffe in Turn 2 but lost control and spun into the outside wall.

Scott Dixon correctly was identified as the winner of Saturday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway by track president Eddie Gossage (Tom Pennington/Getty Images).

That set up a three-lap sprint to the finish, but Dixon quickly pulled away to end any more drama. He took the checkered flag by 4.4 seconds over 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud.

“We could check out; it was just kind of when we got to a few people we knew were going to be a little more challenging to pass,” Dixon told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “That definitely cropped up. Will [Power] was tough. I knew he was gonna be. He was trying to stay on the lead lap.

“A bunch of those guys were … But, all in all, that’s racing, man.

“Such strange times right now, and I just can’t thank the team enough, it’s such a team effort … huge thanks to everybody involved and bummed that the fans weren’t here. I wish everyone was here to celebrate.”

Reigning series champion Josef Newgarden battled through tire vibrations to finish third. Behind him, Zach Veach tied his career-best result in fourth, and oval specialist Ed Carpenter completed the top five.

GOOD NIGHT

  • Conor Daly made up 13 positions to finish sixth in the No. 59 Carlin Chevrolet. Daly will split the full season between Carlin and Ed Carpenter Racing, where he’ll suit up for all road/street course races and the Indy 500.
  • While his fellow rookies suffered misfortune (see below), Oliver Askew quietly scored a ninth-place finish for Arrow McLaren SP. It’s a nice start to the big-league career for last year’s Indy Lights champion.
  • Tony Kanaan started his ‘Last Lap’ farewell season with a 10th-place showing for A.J. Foyt Racing. Kanaan sported his famous green/white/orange 7-Eleven scheme that he ran with for much of his career.

BAD NIGHT

  • Rinus VeeKay and Alex Palou’s IndyCar debuts were short-lived. The two rookies were eliminated in a crash on Lap 38, when VeeKay got too high up in Turn 2, spun on exit, and collected Palou. VeeKay’s car had already been repaired following a wreck earlier in afternoon practice.
  • Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s hopes went south before the race began. Following Takuma Sato’s crash in qualifying, RLL couldn’t repair his car in time for the green flag. As for Graham Rahal, his car failed to start and needed its ECU to be reprogrammed; that and subsequent penalties forced him to scrap for a 17th-place finish.
  • Charlie Kimball’s otherwise solid debut for A.J. Foyt Racing ended with a backstretch crash on the last lap. He was credited with an 11th-place finish after running legitimately inside the Top 5 during the race’s middle stages.

The NTT IndyCar Series will return in a historic Fourth of July weekend doubleheader with NASCAR at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take on the IMS road course July 4, then the NASCAR Cup Series hits the legendary IMS oval July 5 – only on NBC. 