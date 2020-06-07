Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso continued his winning ways in the Legend Trophy sim racing league Saturday, winning on the virtual Monaco Grand Prix street course.

Three-time touring car champion Andy Priaulx also won as the series doubleheader on the virtual streets of Monaco kicked off the opening leg of a “Triple Crown”

In the opening race, Alonso started on the pole position and led all 10 laps, passing Helio Castroneves after the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner briefly nabbed the lead from a great start on a daring move through the pit lane into the first turn.

Alonso, who won Monaco in 2006 and ’07, scored his fifth consecutive Legends Trophy win in The Race AllStar Series powered by ROKiT Phones after sweeping the past two weekends at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Silverstone.

He won by 10.46 seconds over Juan Pablo Montoya, and Jan Magnussen took third.

That’s a win 🏆 in Monaco and the 5th consecutive 😅!! Always fun to drive on those streets ! Thanks @Allinsports_srl ! #legendstrophy pic.twitter.com/a3EqfF7PNr — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) June 6, 2020

“It was good to have a clean race, even if at the start we saw one car in front that I don’t know what

happened there,” Alonso said of Castroneves. “It was a good race. We knew how important qualifying was, so it was vital to put the lap together and start first.”

Priaulx won the second race by 10.7 seconds over Montoya.

Alonso, who started last, went from 13th to a third-place finish over the 10 laps after being caught in a multicar crash on the first lap.

The Legends Trophy will head next to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on June 20 and Le Mans on June 27. If a driver wins all three, a $25,000 donation will be made to their selected charity.

Alonso also leads the championship standings with 90 points, two more than Montoya, followed by Priaulx (76), Castroneves (70) and Magnussen (66).