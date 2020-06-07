Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Supercross returns to Sunday tonight with Round 13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s, about 30 to 40 degrees cooler than the first two rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series.

Cooper Webb won the most recent round Wednesday in Salt Lake City, fending off Eli Tomac (who increased his championship lead to 13 points over Ken Roczen).

There are five rounds remaining in the season, and all will be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium after the Supercross season was postponed for 85 days because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here are the details for the event:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 13 will begin at 5 p.m. today on NBCSN. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.

SCHEDULE:

5:05 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

6:19 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

6:30 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

6:50 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

7:29 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Though all seven races are being held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the course will be changed for each event. Here’s a rendering of the Round 13 layout:

WEATHER: Weather Underground forecasts temperatures around 55 degrees at race time under partly cloudy skies, which will be much cooler than the past two rounds in Utah.

FORMAT: A standard event format will be used for the seven remaining rounds, except for the season finale on June 21, which will include an East/West Showdown in the 250SX class.

450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results 250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick 250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 250SX Class Main Event 450SX Class Main Event



REST OF THE SCHEDULE: After Sunday, there are four rounds remaining, all on NBCSN and concluding on NBC:

Wednesday, June 10 (7–10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Sunday, June 14 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Wednesday, June 17 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Sunday, June 21 (3-4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET, NBC).

ROUND 12 RECAP: Cooper Webb scored his second victory of the season while Eli Tomac extended his points lead with a runner-up finish. Click here for details.

POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 12: 450 points standings | 250 points standings

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN RESTART: A look at some of the burning issues as Supercross restarts its 2020 season after a nearly three-month interruption.

COVID-19 IMPACT: Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations Dave Prater confirmed that protocols for the final seven races will include COVID-19 testing for everyone on-site at Rice-Eccles Stadium. A negative result will be required to enter the stadium’s perimeter; only one test will be necessary as long as the person remains in Utah throughout the seven-race stretch.

The Associated Press reported that Prater said no one tested positive among more than 700 officials, riders and team members in the initial screenings.

Additional protocols include temperature checks (administered when someone enters the stadium perimeter), face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing.