Wednesday’s Supercross Round 14 in Salt Lake City: Start times, TV, info

By Nate RyanJun 9, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Coming off his seventh victory of the season, Eli Tomac is closing in on his long-awaited first 450 championship with four races remaining in the Supercross season.

After outdueling Cooper Webb in a memorable last-lap battle Sunday, Tomac will bring a 26-point lead over Ken Roczen into Wednesday night’s Round 14 of the 2020 Monster AMA Supercross Series.

Over the past three races since Supercross restarted its season at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tomac has two victories and a runner-up finish to Webb in Round 12.

Here are the details for Wednesday night’s Round 14:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:  TV coverage of Round 14 will begin at 7 p.m. today on NBCSN. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.

SCHEDULE:

7:05 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:11 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
8:24 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
8:51 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
9:29 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Though all seven races are being held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the course will be changed for each event. Here’s a rendering of the Round 14 layout from @SupercrossLIVE:

WEATHER: Weather Underground forecasts temperatures around 76 degrees at race time under sunny skies.

FORMAT: A standard event format will be used for the seven remaining rounds, except for the season finale on June 21, which will include an East/West Showdown in the 250SX class.

    • 450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
    • 250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
    • Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick
    • 250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    • 450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    • 250SX Class Main Event
    • 450SX Class Main Event

REST OF THE SCHEDULE: After Wednesday, there are three rounds remaining at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, all on NBCSN and concluding on NBC:

  • Sunday, June 14 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);
  • Wednesday, June 17 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);
  • Sunday, June 21 (3-4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET, NBC).

ROUND 13 RECAP: Eli Tomac extended his points lead by holding off a furious last-lap charge by Cooper Webb in the 450 division. Click here for details.

POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 13: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN RESTART: A look at some of the burning issues as Supercross restarts its 2020 season after a nearly three-month interruption.

COVID-19 IMPACT: Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations Dave Prater confirmed that protocols for the final seven races will include COVID-19 testing for everyone on-site at Rice-Eccles Stadium. A negative result will be required to enter the stadium’s perimeter; only one test will be necessary as long as the person remains in Utah throughout the seven-race stretch.

The Associated Press reported that Prater said no one tested positive among more than 700 officials, riders and team members in the initial screenings.

Additional protocols include temperature checks (administered when someone enters the stadium perimeter), face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing.

Dirt racing roundup: Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet score wins over weekend

Tim Aylwin/All-Star Circuit of Champions
By Nate RyanJun 8, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
Kyle Larson led all 25 laps in the A Main to win Sunday’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions race at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas.

It was the second victory this season and 11th of his career in the 410 winged sprint car series for Larson, who beat Zeb Wise. Cory Eliason, whom Larson passed for the lead on the opening lap, took third ahead of Dominic Scelzi.

Three-time champion Tony Stewart, who owns the All Star Circuit, finished fifth in the A main after winning a heat race.

KYLE LARSON’S FUTURE: Driver says Outlaws in his plans

“That was a lot of fun. I just want to thank all of the fans for coming out and supporting this race,” said Larson, who has been concentrating on racing sprint cars for the past month since being indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. “It definitely feels good to be out here racing sprint cars.

“I knew I needed to be aggressive at the start because it was a shorter race. I was able to get the lead on the first lap and then I just followed the cushion.”

Larson, who earned $5,000 for the victory, finished second Friday to points leader Aaron Reutzel in the series’ A Main at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma.

In other dirt racing over the weekend:

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Brad Sweet swept a Friday-Saturday doubleheader in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin.

After a last-lap pass on Sheldon Haudenschild for the victory Friday night, Sweet led the final 30 laps of Saturday’s 40-lap main event and beat 10-time series champion Donny Schatz by nearly 2 seconds on the 0.333-mile track.

Brad Sweet celebrates after his sweep Saturday (Trent Gower/World of Outlaws).

“You don’t know how many times I’d lead a race until 25-30 laps in and he’d (Schatz) go driving by me,” Sweet said in a World of Outlaws release. “I wouldn’t call him a mentor because he didn’t tell me his secrets, but years and years of studying him is why we’re standing here. I feel like we got a little bit of an edge right now. He’s going to push his team and we’re going to push our team. It’s going to be a heck of a battle this year.”

With his back-to-back wins, the defending series champion reclaimed the points lead from Logan Schuchart (21st Saturday). Sweet is 28 points ahead of Schatz, who moved past Schuchart into second in the standings. Schuchart is ranked third, 36 points behind the leader.

Kasey Kahne, Sweet’s teammate and car owner, led the first 10 laps of Saturday’s main event and finished ninth.

The Outlaws Sprint Car Series will return to Knoxville Raceway in Iowa this weekend to race before a socially distanced crowd Friday and Saturday.

ELDORA SPEEDWAY: Tim McCreadie triumphed in the 67-lap A feature of the Dirt Late Model Stream at Eldora Speedway. Bobby Pierce finished second after starting 17th, and Brandon Sheppard was third.

The event at the half-mile dirt track was held without spectators.