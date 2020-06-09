Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coming off his seventh victory of the season, Eli Tomac is closing in on his long-awaited first 450 championship with four races remaining in the Supercross season.

After outdueling Cooper Webb in a memorable last-lap battle Sunday, Tomac will bring a 26-point lead over Ken Roczen into Wednesday night’s Round 14 of the 2020 Monster AMA Supercross Series.

Over the past three races since Supercross restarted its season at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tomac has two victories and a runner-up finish to Webb in Round 12.

Here are the details for Wednesday night’s Round 14:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 14 will begin at 7 p.m. today on NBCSN. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.

SCHEDULE:

7:05 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:11 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:24 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:51 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Though all seven races are being held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the course will be changed for each event. Here’s a rendering of the Round 14 layout from @SupercrossLIVE:

WEATHER: Weather Underground forecasts temperatures around 76 degrees at race time under sunny skies.

FORMAT: A standard event format will be used for the seven remaining rounds, except for the season finale on June 21, which will include an East/West Showdown in the 250SX class.

450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results 250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick 250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 250SX Class Main Event 450SX Class Main Event



REST OF THE SCHEDULE: After Wednesday, there are three rounds remaining at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, all on NBCSN and concluding on NBC:

Sunday, June 14 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Wednesday, June 17 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Sunday, June 21 (3-4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET, NBC).

ROUND 13 RECAP: Eli Tomac extended his points lead by holding off a furious last-lap charge by Cooper Webb in the 450 division. Click here for details.

POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 13: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN RESTART: A look at some of the burning issues as Supercross restarts its 2020 season after a nearly three-month interruption.

COVID-19 IMPACT: Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations Dave Prater confirmed that protocols for the final seven races will include COVID-19 testing for everyone on-site at Rice-Eccles Stadium. A negative result will be required to enter the stadium’s perimeter; only one test will be necessary as long as the person remains in Utah throughout the seven-race stretch.

The Associated Press reported that Prater said no one tested positive among more than 700 officials, riders and team members in the initial screenings.

Additional protocols include temperature checks (administered when someone enters the stadium perimeter), face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing.