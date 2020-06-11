Fans will be allowed for first two rounds of Pro Motocross season

The first two rounds of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will be held with fans after the season was delayed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a release Wednesday night, MX Sports Pro Racing announced that the season-opening Circle K Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on July 18 and the WW Ranch National in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 25 both would be permitted to have spectators.

According to the release, the two events “will be hosted in compliance with social distancing guidelines that have been established from ongoing communication between local officials.”

Though the series said it has confirmed its next nine tracks on its delayed 2020 schedule, the dates and fan policies have yet to be announced beyond the first two events.

“While all of our championship venues have been permitted to reopen for recreational use, there are still varying state-by-state regulations that prevent many of them from allowing spectators at an organized sporting event,” MX Sports Pro Racing competition director Roy Janson said in a release. “As a result, the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule will be rolled out in phases as additional venues are given the green light to welcome fans.”

Here’s the release from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship: