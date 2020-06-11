Tim Aylwin/All-Star Circuit of Champions

Kyle Larson beats Kasey Kahne for third consecutive sprint car victory

By Nate RyanJun 11, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT
Kyle Larson passed Kasey Kahne and led the final 12 laps Wednesday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, in his third consecutive Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions victory.

Larson was driving for Paul Silva who also has fielded the No. 57 sprint car that Larson has won with this year in the World of Outlaws. He won the previous two races (June 7 at Park City, Kansas, and June 8 at Lawton, Oklahoma) on the 410 winged sprint car series that is owned by Tony Stewart (who finished 16th Wednesday).

Focusing on racing sprint cars since being suspended indefinitely by NASCAR, Larson also finished second in the June 5 race at Meeker, Oklahoma. He has 13 victories on the All-Star Circuit of Champions.

“I was trying to be patient, but it got to the point where I told myself ‘it’s only a 25-lap race, so I’m probably being a little too patient.’ It was time to go,” Larson, who started second behind Kahne, said in a release. “I ran a few really hard laps there and ended up getting by Kasey just before the caution came out. I felt really good. Honestly, I think the car got better and better every time we hit the track, and I feel like we definitely learned a lot tonight. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum into the rest of the year.

“A big thanks to Paul Silva and Doug. They’ve been logging a lot of hours up and down the road this week and a lot of late nights and early mornings. We’ve had so many supporters step up and help us out and that means the world to me. To all the fans, thank you so much for supporting local racing and staying up late to watch us race. It means the world to us.”

Kahne, who also has been racing sprint cars on the World of Outlaws circuit this year, hung on to finish second in the race.

Fans will be allowed for first two rounds of Pro Motocross season

Jeff Kardas/ProMotocross.com
By Nate RyanJun 11, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
The first two rounds of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will be held with fans after the season was delayed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a release Wednesday night, MX Sports Pro Racing announced that the season-opening Circle K Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on July 18 and the WW Ranch National in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 25 both would be permitted to have spectators.

According to the release, the two events “will be hosted in compliance with social distancing guidelines that have been established from ongoing communication between local officials.”

Though the series said it has confirmed its next nine tracks on its delayed 2020 schedule, the dates and fan policies have yet to be announced beyond the first two events.

“While all of our championship venues have been permitted to reopen for recreational use, there are still varying state-by-state regulations that prevent many of them from allowing spectators at an organized sporting event,” MX Sports Pro Racing competition director Roy Janson said in a release. “As a result, the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule will be rolled out in phases as additional venues are given the green light to welcome fans.”

Here’s the release from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 10, 2020) – After considerable communication between race organizers, local government, and local health officials, MX Sports Pro Racing has confirmed that the opening two rounds of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will be permitted to allow spectator attendance. The season opening Circle K Ironman National will be held in Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway on July 18, followed by the WW Ranch National from Jacksonville, Florida’s WW Motocross Park on July 25.

“While all of our championship venues have been permitted to reopen for recreational use, there are still varying state-by-state regulations that prevent many of them from allowing spectators at an organized sporting event,” said Roy Janson, MX Sports Pro Racing Competition Director. “As a result, the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule will be rolled out in phases as additional venues are given the green light to welcome fans. Each event organizer is in constant contact with their local government and health officials in order to ensure that a fan-attended event adheres to all health and safety measures implemented by the county, and we’re confident that approach will allow us to have a proper championship calendar that allows for the return of spectators, and follows social distancing guidelines.”

In addition to receiving title sponsorship from Circle K, the opening round from Ironman Raceway will also feature live network television coverage on NBC, serving as the first of three events that will be aired on the flagship network in 2020, bringing Pro Motocross into millions of homes across the country.

Both the Ironman National and WW Ranch National, along with each remaining round on the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule, will be hosted in compliance with social distancing guidelines that have been established from ongoing communication between local officials. A significant component of those guidelines will be eliminating spectator interaction from competitors and their teams, members of the media, as well as all event staff, meaning paddock access will be limited to credentialed personnel only.

Additional details surrounding the implementation of social distancing policies at the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will be announced at a later date.