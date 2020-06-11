Kyle Larson passed Kasey Kahne and led the final 12 laps Wednesday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, in his third consecutive Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions victory.

Larson was driving for Paul Silva who also has fielded the No. 57 sprint car that Larson has won with this year in the World of Outlaws. He won the previous two races (June 7 at Park City, Kansas, and June 8 at Lawton, Oklahoma) on the 410 winged sprint car series that is owned by Tony Stewart (who finished 16th Wednesday).

Focusing on racing sprint cars since being suspended indefinitely by NASCAR, Larson also finished second in the June 5 race at Meeker, Oklahoma. He has 13 victories on the All-Star Circuit of Champions.

“I was trying to be patient, but it got to the point where I told myself ‘it’s only a 25-lap race, so I’m probably being a little too patient.’ It was time to go,” Larson, who started second behind Kahne, said in a release. “I ran a few really hard laps there and ended up getting by Kasey just before the caution came out. I felt really good. Honestly, I think the car got better and better every time we hit the track, and I feel like we definitely learned a lot tonight. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum into the rest of the year.

“A big thanks to Paul Silva and Doug. They’ve been logging a lot of hours up and down the road this week and a lot of late nights and early mornings. We’ve had so many supporters step up and help us out and that means the world to me. To all the fans, thank you so much for supporting local racing and staying up late to watch us race. It means the world to us.”

Kahne, who also has been racing sprint cars on the World of Outlaws circuit this year, hung on to finish second in the race.