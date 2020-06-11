Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a delay of more than four months, MotoGP announced Thursday that its premier division will begin the 2020 season July 19 at the Jerez circuit in Spain.

The series said in a release that it will hold a minimum of 13 races this year from July through November with possibly four additional races held outside Europe through Dec. 13.

That includes the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas that originally had been rescheduled from April 3-5 to Nov. 13-15 in Austin, Texas. MotoGP’s revised schedule now lists its Nov. 15 race as being held in Valencia, Spain.

On the updated schedule, Circuit of the Americas is one of four tracks without confirmed dates.

The MotoGP release said those tracks (also including Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia) will be confirmed by July 31. A request for comment from COTA wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

“All dates, events and the eventual attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding Governments and authorities,” according to the MotoGP release Thursday.

MotoGP’s Moto2 and Moto3 divisions were able to begin their seasons in Qatar (where Joe Roberts became the first American on pole position in 10 years), but the support classes also have been sidelined since March by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.