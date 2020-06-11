MotoGP will begin season in July; COTA date now unconfirmed

By Nate RyanJun 11, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
After a delay of more than four months, MotoGP announced Thursday that its premier division will begin the 2020 season July 19 at the Jerez circuit in Spain.

The series said in a release that it will hold a minimum of 13 races this year from July through November with possibly four additional races held outside Europe through Dec. 13.

That includes the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas that originally had been rescheduled from April 3-5 to Nov. 13-15 in Austin, Texas. MotoGP’s revised schedule now lists its Nov. 15 race as being held in Valencia, Spain.

On the updated schedule, Circuit of the Americas is one of four tracks without confirmed dates.

The MotoGP release said those tracks (also including Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia) will be confirmed by July 31. A request for comment from COTA wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

“All dates, events and the eventual attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding Governments and authorities,” according to the MotoGP release Thursday.

MotoGP’s Moto2 and Moto3 divisions were able to begin their seasons in Qatar (where Joe Roberts became the first American on pole position in 10 years), but the support classes also have been sidelined since March by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

IndyCar removes flagman after post criticizing new NASCAR policies

By Nate RyanJun 11, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
IndyCar has cut ties with its NTT Series flagman after a Facebook post circulated Thursday morning in which he criticized NASCAR’s recent moves to allow protesting during the national anthem and banning the Confederate flag.

An IndyCar spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports that Brad Hockaday had been relieved of his duties Thursday. The spokesperson said Hockaday was a part-time and seasonal employee who worked in the flag stand for IndyCar’s June 6 season opener at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hockaday had worked with IndyCar since the 2017 season. He also has worked with other racing series (including as a race weekend official for ARCA) and owns a company in Kannapolis, North Carolina, that provides timing and scoring, scoreboards, radios and flags to the motorsports industry.

In a Facebook post (that apparently was deleted or since made private but was shared in an IndyCar thread on Reddit), Hockaday called on short tracks to pull their NASCAR sanctions because of recent policy moves by the stock-car governing body.

Hockaday didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

NBC Sports reported Wednesday that NASCAR recently had updated its guidelines for the national anthem, allowing for kneeling as official Kirk Price did at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced late Wednesday afternoon that it was banning the display of the Confederate flag from all of its events.