Rising off-road star Sara Price will drive for Chip Ganassi Racing in the new Extreme E Series.

Ganassi became the first team to announce a driver for the environmentally conscious series, which will hold five races next year with electric SUVs competing around the globe in areas severely affected by climate change.

Price, 27, became the first woman to win the SCORE International Trophy Truck Spec. championship in 2019 and was the first female to finish second in the overall SCORE International Championship. The Californian also drove six Stadium SUPER Truck races, becoming the first woman to lead laps in the series.

EXTREME DIRECTION: Why Extreme E interested Chip Ganassi Racing

COMPETITION FORMAT: Extreme E reveals its rules for next season

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me and something I’ve been working my whole career for,” Price, who started her career in dirt bikes and also was an X Games medalist, said in a release Thursday. “When you think of the name Chip Ganassi, you immediately think about winning. It’s a team I’ve long admired whether it be in IndyCar, NASCAR, sports cars or rallycross. Chip’s teams define winning.

“As a racer, that’s the type of owner you want to race for. He’s a former driver and I’m honored to represent the team while also becoming the first female driver for CGR and Extreme E.”

Excited to announce I’ve signed with @CGRTeams for the @ExtremeELive series in 2021! pic.twitter.com/pH75l15WO8 — Sara Price (@SaraPriceMX) June 11, 2020

Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti Autosport are among the eight teams that will race in Extreme E. Each team will have a male and female driver who alternate in each event.

Said Mike Hull, the managing director at Chip Ganassi Racing who has spearheaded the team’s Extreme E initiative: “Yes, she is a female, but first, Sara is an accomplished race driver. She has proven herself in the all-terrain arena on two and four wheels from a young age. Her next step represents her craft globally with several firsts. She makes Chip Ganassi Racing the first to unveil an Extreme E driver; the first female in the series; and, the first female driver in our team’s 30-year history. The series promotes a world’s first gender-equality platform.”

Alejandro Agag, who founded Extreme E as well as the Formula E electric series hailed Price’s hiring. “This is a great milestone as Extreme E now has its first confirmed driver,” Agag said in a release. “Chip Ganassi Racing has certainly set the bar high with Sara and we look forward to welcoming the rest of our competitor field over the coming weeks.”

Extreme E will race in Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Greenland and Brazil next year. The teams’ cars and equipment will travel between races on the ocean via a “floating garage” (Extreme E determined transport by ship was 30 percent less harmful to the environment than air travel).

Here’s the release from Chip Ganassi Racing: