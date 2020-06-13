Octane Press

New John Andretti autobiography details a multifaceted life and career

By NBC Sports StaffJun 13, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
A new autobiography chronicling the multifaceted career and impactful life of auto racing’s versatile John Andretti is available for pre-order ahead of a Sept. 1 release.

The driver with the diverse resume and one of racing’s greatest pedigrees died Jan. 30 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

“Racer” showcases the passion, wisdom and wit of Andretti, who was remembered in a February memorial service by close friend and NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton as “a guy who made stuff happen. If something was on his mind, he’d make it happen.”

That was evident during a career that included wins in NASCAR, IndyCar, sports cars and sprint cars, as well as a semifinal round appearance in an NHRA Top Fuel dragster. Andretti also was the first to attempt and complete the Indianapolis 500-Coca-Cola 600 doubleheader in 1994.

The forewords for Racer are indicative of Andretti’s reach: They were written by A.J. Foyt, Richard Petty (whom he won a race for in the No. 43), cousin Michael Andretti and his uncle, Mario Andertti.

After his racing ended, John Andretti spent much of his time raising awareness about cancer checkups and emphasizing the importance of family and helping others.

“Racer” was written by Jade Gurss, a longtime motorsports PR representative who also has written books about Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Darrell Waltrip.

Gurss befriended Andretti while he was a relief driver for Earnhardt in 2004 and “found he had wonderful storytelling skills,” Gurss said in a book release. “I had been following the news of John’s fight with cancer since 2017, and I thought there was a chance he’d be willing to do a book about his life.

“When I asked him, his immediate reply was ‘Maybe something good can come of this,’ meaning he could use the opportunity to raise awareness of colon cancer and his children’s charity efforts. We did a number of lengthy interview sessions in the final months of his life. It’s the most rewarding project that I’ve ever been a part of.”

The book is now available for pre-order from the publisher, Octane Press, and 10 percent of proceeds will go directly to Andretti’s chosen charity, the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Those who pre-order the book from Octane by June 21 will be invited to an exclusive Zoom chat with Mario Andretti and John Andretti’s son, Jarett, on June 23.

Sunday’s Supercross Round 15 in Salt Lake City: Start times, TV, info

By Nate RyanJun 13, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
With three races remaining in the Supercross season, Eli Tomac seems to have a new challenger as the Kawasaki rider bids for his first championship.

Entering Sunday’s Round 15 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, Tomac has a 27-point lead on Cooper Webb, who moved into second in the standings with his second consecutive Wednesday night victory in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Since the Supercross season resumed May 31 after an 85-day layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tomac and Webb have been the riders to beat with two victories apiece and podium finishes in all four races.

Ken Roczen, meanwhile, has slipped from three points behind Tomac following Round 10 to a 32-point deficit four races later.

After a third in Round 11, Roczen, who said he was battling an illness last week, has finished fifth, 10th and fifth on the alternating track layouts at Rice-Eccles Stadium, which is the site of the final seven races this season.

Here are the details for Sunday night’s Round 15:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:  TV coverage of Round 14 will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.

SCHEDULE:

5:05 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
6:11 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
6:24 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
6:51 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
7:29 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Though all seven races are being held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the course will be changed for each event. Here’s a rendering of the Round 15 layout from @SupercrossLIVE:

WEATHER: Weather Underground forecasts temperatures around 75 degrees at race time under sunny skies.

FORMAT: A standard event format will be used for the seven remaining rounds, except for the season finale on June 21, which will include an East/West Showdown in the 250SX class.

    • 450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
    • 250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
    • Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick
    • 250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    • 450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    • 250SX Class Main Event
    • 450SX Class Main Event

REST OF THE SCHEDULE: After tonight, there are two rounds remaining at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, all on NBCSN and concluding on NBC:

  • Wednesday, June 17 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);
  • Sunday, June 21 (3-4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET, NBC).

COVID-19 IMPACT: Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations Dave Prater confirmed that protocols for the final seven races will include COVID-19 testing for everyone on-site at Rice-Eccles Stadium. A negative result will be required to enter the stadium’s perimeter; only one test will be necessary as long as the person remains in Utah throughout the seven-race stretch.

The Associated Press reported that Prater said no one tested positive among more than 700 officials, riders and team members in the initial screenings.

Additional protocols include temperature checks (administered when someone enters the stadium perimeter), face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing.