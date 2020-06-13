Today’s Supercross Round 15 in Salt Lake City: Start times, TV, info

By Nate RyanJun 13, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
With three races remaining in the Supercross season, Eli Tomac seems to have a new challenger as the Kawasaki rider bids for his first championship.

Entering today’s Round 15 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, Tomac has a 27-point lead on Cooper Webb, who moved into second in the standings with his second consecutive Wednesday night victory in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Since the Supercross season resumed May 31 after an 85-day layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tomac and Webb have been the riders to beat with two victories apiece and podium finishes in all four races.

Ken Roczen, meanwhile, has slipped from three points behind Tomac following Round 10 to a 32-point deficit four races later.

After a third in Round 11, Roczen, who said he was battling an illness last week, has finished fifth, 10th and fifth on the alternating track layouts at Rice-Eccles Stadium, which is the site of the final seven races this season.

Here are the details for tonight’s Round 15:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:  TV coverage of Round 14 will begin at 7 p.m. today on NBCSN. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.

SCHEDULE:

5:05 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
6:11 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
6:24 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
6:51 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
7:29 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Though all seven races are being held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the course will be changed for each event. Here’s a rendering of the Round 15 layout from @SupercrossLIVE:

WEATHER: Weather Underground forecasts temperatures around 75 degrees at race time under sunny skies.

FORMAT: A standard event format will be used for the seven remaining rounds, except for the season finale on June 21, which will include an East/West Showdown in the 250SX class.

    • 450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
    • 250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
    • Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick
    • 250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    • 450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    • 250SX Class Main Event
    • 450SX Class Main Event

REST OF THE SCHEDULE: After tonight, there are two rounds remaining at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, all on NBCSN and concluding on NBC:

  • Wednesday, June 17 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);
  • Sunday, June 21 (3-4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET, NBC).

ROUND 14 RECAP: Cooper Webb stayed unbeaten on Wednesday nights, leading all 26 laps for his third victory of the Supercross season. Click here for details.

POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 14: 450 points standings | 250 West points standings | 250 East points standings

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN RESTART: A look at some of the burning issues as Supercross restarted its 2020 season after a nearly three-month interruption.

COVID-19 IMPACT: Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations Dave Prater confirmed that protocols for the final seven races will include COVID-19 testing for everyone on-site at Rice-Eccles Stadium. A negative result will be required to enter the stadium’s perimeter; only one test will be necessary as long as the person remains in Utah throughout the seven-race stretch.

The Associated Press reported that Prater said no one tested positive among more than 700 officials, riders and team members in the initial screenings.

Additional protocols include temperature checks (administered when someone enters the stadium perimeter), face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing.

Kyle Larson’s win streak continues with an Outlaws sweep at Knoxville

Trent Gower/World of Outlaws
By Nate RyanJun 14, 2020, 12:45 AM EDT
Kyle Larson scored his fifth sprint car victory in seven days, sweeping the World of Outlaws weekend at Knoxville Raceway.

Larson passed Brian Brown for the lead with 17 laps remaining Saturday night, cruising to his second consecutive NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series triumph at the historic dirt half-mile oval in Knoxville, Iowa. Defending series champion Brad Sweet, Larson’s brother-in-law, finished second, and Logan Schuchart was third.

It was the third victory in seven Outlaws starts this year for Larson, who broke through for his first career win at Knoxville a night earlier.

‘THEY’VE STUCK BEHIND ME’Kyle Larson comments on future, Outlaws plans

“Another good car, just sweet to have five in a row in a sprint car now feels pretty awesome and in front of a great crowd, too, makes it feel even better,” Larson told DirtVision in victory lane after his 11th career Outlaws victory. “I wish it was August already. I feel really good.

“It just means a lot to be out here having fun and challenging for wins every night.”

August traditionally is the month for the Knoxville Nationals, among the most prestigious races in sprint car racing. Larson nearly won the race three years ago but failed to qualify for the feature race last year.

But since focusing on racing Paul Silva’s sprint cars over the past five weeks while on an indefinite suspension from NASCAR for using a racial slur, the Elk Grove, California, native, could be emerging as a favorite to knock off Knoxville as he did the iconic Chili Bowl (which he finally won in January after years of trying).

“It’s a race I’ve always wanted to win,” Larson said of the Knoxville Nationals. “I’ve been close once, really close. Now with me getting to run more sprint car stuff, we’re showing we can get our car even better. We struggled here bad last year and were terrible. We’ve just gotten better and better, and now we’ve hit on something.

“Just proud of Paul and Doug and Jeremy and everybody who has worked on this car, especially this weekend and this week. It’s been a lot of hard work but looking forward to it and looking forward to a ton of more racing here coming up.”

Larson has been unbeatable since his June 7 victory in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions at Park City, Kansas. He again won in the 410 sprint car series owned by Tony Stewart on June 8 in Lawton, Oklahoma and on June 10 in Mesquite, Texas.

He then continued his winning run the past two nights with the Outlaws.

With his 10th career Outlaws sprint car victory, Larson moved into a tie with Danny Smith and Joe Gaerte (the crew chief on Kyle Larson Racing’s No. 2 car for Carson Macedo, who finished fourth Friday) on the series’ all-time win list.

Larson started fourth but inherited the lead on Lap 10 when pole-sitter Daryn Pittman spun after making contact with David Gravel in lapped traffic.

Kyle Larson’s No. 57 won for the third time in seven starts this season on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car circuit (Trent Gower/World of Outlaws).

After another caution flag, Larson briefly lost the lead to Brian Brown on a restart and slipped to third behind Sweet a lap later. But he quickly recovered on Lap 14, zooming past both into first. He comfortably led the final 17 laps.

“I took a glance at the big screen on that restart and seen (Brown) was right on me,” Larson said. “I knew he was going to run the top in (turns 3 and 4) and thought if I could get a good 3 and 4, he might not slide me. But I I didn’t get through there like I needed to, and he got the run and got by me. But I knew my car was really good, so I just stayed patient behind him.

“And then Brad, he got to my inside, and thankfully, I cleared him off of 2, otherwise that could have been the deciding factor of the race. But I was able to block him into 3 and nail the bottom for a couple of laps there and get back to Brown and slide him. From then on, my car just felt really, really good.”

Sweet, who won the Knoxville Nationals in 2018, stayed in striking distance of Larson over the final 10 laps.

“He did a really good job,” Sweet said of Larson in a DirtVision interview. “He’s driving really hard. He’s a great race car driver. He runs the car on the ragged edge and makes it work and gets by lapped cars. We’ve just got to pick up our game a little, but we had a great race car tonight, so a lot of great notes moving forward here.”

NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will race a June 19-20 doubleheader at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana, before limited crowds. The races can be watched live online at www.DIRTVision.com, and the June 20 feature also will be on CBS Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET.