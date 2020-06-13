Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With three races remaining in the Supercross season, Eli Tomac seems to have a new challenger as the Kawasaki rider bids for his first championship.

Entering Sunday’s Round 15 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, Tomac has a 27-point lead on Cooper Webb, who moved into second in the standings with his second consecutive Wednesday night victory in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Since the Supercross season resumed May 31 after an 85-day layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tomac and Webb have been the riders to beat with two victories apiece and podium finishes in all four races.

Ken Roczen, meanwhile, has slipped from three points behind Tomac following Round 10 to a 32-point deficit four races later.

After a third in Round 11, Roczen, who said he was battling an illness last week, has finished fifth, 10th and fifth on the alternating track layouts at Rice-Eccles Stadium, which is the site of the final seven races this season.

Here are the details for Sunday night’s Round 15:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 14 will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.

SCHEDULE:

5:05 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

6:11 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

6:24 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

6:51 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

7:29 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Though all seven races are being held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the course will be changed for each event. Here’s a rendering of the Round 15 layout from @SupercrossLIVE:

WEATHER: Weather Underground forecasts temperatures around 75 degrees at race time under sunny skies.

FORMAT: A standard event format will be used for the seven remaining rounds, except for the season finale on June 21, which will include an East/West Showdown in the 250SX class.

450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results 250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick 250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 250SX Class Main Event 450SX Class Main Event



REST OF THE SCHEDULE: After tonight, there are two rounds remaining at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, all on NBCSN and concluding on NBC:

Wednesday, June 17 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);

Sunday, June 21 (3-4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET, NBC).

ROUND 14 RECAP: Cooper Webb stayed unbeaten on Wednesday nights, leading all 26 laps for his third victory of the Supercross season. Click here for details.

POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 14: 450 points standings | 250 West points standings | 250 East points standings

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN RESTART: A look at some of the burning issues as Supercross restarted its 2020 season after a nearly three-month interruption.

COVID-19 IMPACT: Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations Dave Prater confirmed that protocols for the final seven races will include COVID-19 testing for everyone on-site at Rice-Eccles Stadium. A negative result will be required to enter the stadium’s perimeter; only one test will be necessary as long as the person remains in Utah throughout the seven-race stretch.

The Associated Press reported that Prater said no one tested positive among more than 700 officials, riders and team members in the initial screenings.

Additional protocols include temperature checks (administered when someone enters the stadium perimeter), face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing.