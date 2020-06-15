Managing director Andy Cowell leaving Mercedes F1 team in July

BRIXWORTH, England — The Mercedes Formula One team said managing director Andy Cowell will be replaced by Hywel Thomas next month.
Cowell oversaw the development of the turbo hybrid engine that helped Mercedes win a record six straight drivers’ and constructors’ championships since 2014.
Mercedes said in a statement Monday that Cowell informed the team in January that he wanted to leave. He since has been working with head of motorsport Toto Wolff on a new management structure.
Thomas will be responsible for developing the F1 engine with Cowell offering support in a consultancy role until early next year.
Wolff praised Cowell’s contribution in helping Mercedes match and then surpass Red Bull as F1’s most dominant team, after Red Bull won four straight driver-constructor doubles from 2010-13.
“He has made an outstanding contribution to our motorsport legacy and I have valued and enjoyed our working relationship since 2013,” Wolff said. “I am particularly pleased that we have been able to work together to create a new leadership structure, by building on the strength in depth of the team.”
Ken Roczen scored his first Supercross victory in more than three months, winning Sunday’s Round 15 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Roczen, whose most recent 450 triumph was Feb. 29 in Atlanta, led the final 26 laps and finished ahead of Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac.
With his fourth victory of the season, Roczen moved up a spot past Webb to second in the championship standings.
ROUND 15 RECAP: Ken Roczen grits through the pain for victory
Tomac has a 24-point lead on Roczen with two races remaining and is 25 points ahead of Webb.
Click here for Round 15 450 main event results | Round 15 450 points standings
In the 250 West division, Austin Forkner moved Dylan Ferrandis out of the lead and cut into his points deficit with an aggressive victory.
Heading into the June 21 finale, Forkner trails Ferrandis, who finished second Sunday by seven points in the standings.
Click here for Round 15 250 main event results | Round 15 250 West points standings
REST OF THE SCHEDULE: After tonight, there are two rounds remaining at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on NBCSN and concluding on NBC:
- Wednesday, June 17 (7-10 p.m. ET, NBCSN);
- Sunday, June 21 (3-4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN; 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET, NBC).