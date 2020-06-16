Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daytona International Speedway announced Tuesday that up to 5,000 fans will be permitted to attend the IMSA WeatherTech Championship race July 4.

All guests must be residents of Florida and adhere to multiple safety protocols. They include temperature checks before entering the venue, required wearing of face coverings and social distancing at 6 feet between traveling parties.

Seating will be made available in the frontstretch grandstands. The track also will host a limited number of infield camping guests in Turns 1 and 2.

This will be the first IMSA race since the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January. The series went on hiatus after the 2020 season opener because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Daytona will become the latest NASCAR-affiliated track to play host to fans. Homestead-Miami Speedway had a crowd of 1,000 military personnel, first responders and their families, and NASCAR announced last week that 5,000 would be allowed Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bristol Motor Speedway announced Monday night that it would have up to 30,000 for the All-Star Race on July 15.

Here is Daytona International Speedway’s statement on having fans at the IMSA race: