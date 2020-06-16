David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

IMSA: July 4 race at Daytona will have limited crowd; masks required

By Chris EstradaJun 16, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT
Daytona International Speedway announced Tuesday that up to 5,000 fans will be permitted to attend the IMSA WeatherTech Championship race July 4.

All guests must be residents of Florida and adhere to multiple safety protocols. They include temperature checks before entering the venue, required wearing of face coverings and social distancing at 6 feet between traveling parties.

Seating will be made available in the frontstretch grandstands. The track also will host a limited number of infield camping guests in Turns 1 and 2.

This will be the first IMSA race since the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January. The series went on hiatus after the 2020 season opener because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Daytona will become the latest NASCAR-affiliated track to play host to fans. Homestead-Miami Speedway had a crowd of 1,000 military personnel, first responders and their families, and NASCAR announced last week that 5,000 would be allowed Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bristol Motor Speedway announced Monday night that it would have up to 30,000 for the All-Star Race on July 15.

Here is Daytona International Speedway’s statement on having fans at the IMSA race:

Wednesday’s Supercross Round 16 in Salt Lake City: Start times, TV, info

By Nate RyanJun 16, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
It seems a three-man battle again for the 450 championship, but one rider still could close out his first Supercross title Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Eli Tomac, who has finished on the podium in all five events at Rice-Eccles Stadium since the season restarted after an 85-day layoff, could clinch the championship Wednesday with his eighth victory of the season.

But defending series champion Cooper Webb, who is ranked third in the title standings, has won the past two Wednesdays in ripping off a career-high seven consecutive podium finishes.

Tomac has a 25-point lead on Webb and is 24 points ahead of second-ranked Ken Roczen, who rebounded from a case of shingles for a dominating victory Sunday in Round 15 that ended a streak of three consecutive races off the podium.

It was the 15th career 450 victory and first since Feb. 29 at Atlanta for Roczen.

Here are the details for Wednesday’s Round 16:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:  TV coverage of Round 16 will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday on NBCSN. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.

SCHEDULE:

7:05 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:19 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:11 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
8:24 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
8:51 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
9:29 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Though all seven races are being held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the course will be changed for each event. Here’s a rendering of the Round 16 layout from @SupercrossLIVE:

WEATHER: Weather Underground forecasts temperatures around 62 degrees at race time under sunny skies.

FORMAT: A standard event format will be used for the seven remaining rounds, except for the season finale on June 21, which will include an East/West Showdown in the 250SX class.

    • 450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
    • 250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
    • Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick
    • 250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    • 450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
    • 250SX Class Main Event
    • 450SX Class Main Event

SEASON FINALE: The season will conclude Sunday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, starting at 3-4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and moving to NBC from 4:30-6 p.m. ET.

ROUND 15 RECAP: Ken Roczen overcame recent fatigue from a case of the shingles to win for the first time in the 450 class since Feb. 29. Click here for details.

STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 15: 450 points | 250 West points| 250 East points

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN RESTART: A look at some of the burning issues as Supercross restarted its 2020 season after a nearly three-month interruption.

COVID-19 IMPACT: Earlier this month, Feld Entertainment senior director of two-wheel operations Dave Prater confirmed that protocols for the final seven races will include COVID-19 testing for everyone on-site at Rice-Eccles Stadium. A negative result will be required to enter the stadium’s perimeter; only one test will be necessary as long as the person remains in Utah throughout the seven-race stretch.

The Associated Press reported that Prater said no one tested positive among more than 700 officials, riders and team members in the initial screenings.

Additional protocols include temperature checks (administered when someone enters the stadium perimeter), face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing.