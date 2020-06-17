Kyle Larson overcame a 14th-place starting position Wednesday night to remain unbeaten in seven races over the past 11 days.
Larson passed pole-sitter Tyler Courtney for the lead on Lap 18 of 30 to win the feature race at Gas City I-69 Speedway, the second track of the 16th Indiana Midget Week.
Buddy Kofoid finished second, followed by Courtney, Tanner Thorson and Gio Scelzi.
Larson, who gained 11 spots in the first 12 laps Wednesday, had won the Tuesday night opener of Indiana Midget Week and set a track record in his debut at Paragon Speedway.
Starting with a June 7 victory in the All Star Circuit of Champions at Park City, Kansas, Larson has won seven consecutive starts in three series across five states over 11 days.
He also won in an All Star Circuit 410 winged sprint car on June 8 in Oklahoma and June 10 in Texas.
Larson then swept the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature races June 12-13 at Knoxville Raceway.
KYLE LARSON WINS #IMW20 ROUND 2 AT GAS CITY!! pic.twitter.com/9hNXWyaKqS
— USAC Racing (@USACNation) June 18, 2020
It was the second Indiana Midget Week victory at Gas City for Larson, who also won in 2013 on the quarter-mile semi-banked clay oval.
Indiana Midget Week will move Thursday night to Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana, and Larson’s streak will be in the crosshairs again.
A bounty of $1,000 was posted Wednesday for any driver who could beat Larson at Gas City (and it rose to $1,400 by the green flag). Because Larson won, the money was donated to the Indiana Donor Network in his name.
According to USACracing.com, Richard and Jennifer Marshall of Priority Aviation will carry the bounty over for each night that Larson doesn’t win.
Larson has nine consecutive Midget victories in the United States dating to last year, including his breakthrough in the 2020 Chilit Bowl.
RESULTS
FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (14), 2. Buddy Kofoid (2), 3. Tyler Courtney (1), 4. Tanner Thorson (7), 5. Gio Scelzi (8), 6. Jake Neuman (11), 7. Logan Seavey (6), 8. Carson Macedo (10), 9. Tanner Carrick (4), 10. Kaylee Bryson (3), 11. Rico Abreu (13), 12. Justin Grant (19), 13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (5), 14. Daryn Pittman (16), 15. Chris Windom (18), 16. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 17. Daison Pursley (23), 18. Shane Golobic (22), 19. Zach Daum (17), 20. Robert Dalby (24), 21. Brady Bacon (20), 22. Cole Bodine (21), 23. Cannon McIntosh (12), 24. Thomas Meseraull (15). Lap leaders: 1-17 Tyler Courtney; Laps 18-30 Kyle Larson.
Kyle Larson does it AGAIN! Back-to-back wins in #IMW20 competition with the @NosEnergyDrink National Midgets! @GasCitySpeedway pic.twitter.com/f56ysmW1bB
— FloRacing (@FloRacing) June 18, 2020