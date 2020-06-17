Supercross: Results and points standings after Round 16 at Salt Lake

By Nate RyanJun 17, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cooper Webb scored his third consecutive Wednesday night victory in Supercross, passing Zach Osborne with a little more than 3 minutes remaining.

Eli Tomac finished second and nearly clinched his first 450 championship in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series. He has a massive 22-point cushion on Webb entering Sunday’s finale.

Osborne finished third, followed by Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson.

RECAP: Cooper Webb perfect on Wednesdays

Webb swept all three Wednesday night shows at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the Supercross season restarted May 31 for the final seven events of the season after an 85-day layoff for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Click here for Round 16 450 main results | Round 16 450 points standings

In the 250 East class, Chase Sexton scored his fourth victory of the season by leading the final 18 laps after bumping aside Shane McElrath, who led the first four.

Sexton takes a six-point lead over McElrath, who finished second Wednesday, entering the season finale

Colt Nichols finished third, his third consecutive podium.

Click here for Round 16 250 East main results | Round 16 250 East points standings | Combined 250 East West points standings

SEASON FINALE: The 2020 season will conclude Sunday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, starting on NBCSN from 3-4:30 p.m. ET and concluding on NBC from 4:30-6 p.m. ET. There will be two main events: The 450 class and a combined 250 East/West showdown.

Kyle Larson goes from 14th to first to win seventh consecutive start on dirt

Paul Arch/World of Outlaws
By Nate RyanJun 17, 2020, 11:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson overcame a 14th-place starting position Wednesday night to remain unbeaten in seven races over the past 11 days.

Larson passed pole-sitter Tyler Courtney for the lead on Lap 18 of 30 to win the feature race at Gas City I-69 Speedway, the second track of the 16th Indiana Midget Week.

Buddy Kofoid finished second, followed by Courtney, Tanner Thorson and Gio Scelzi.

Larson, who gained 11 spots in the first 12 laps Wednesday, had won the Tuesday night opener of Indiana Midget Week and set a track record in his debut at Paragon Speedway.

‘THEY’VE STUCK BEHIND ME’Kyle Larson comments on future, Outlaws plans

OUTLAWS TITLE? Larson won’t be winning the championship this year

Starting with a June 7 victory in the All Star Circuit of Champions at Park City, Kansas, Larson has won seven consecutive starts in three series across five states over 11 days.

He also won in an All Star Circuit 410 winged sprint car on June 8 in Oklahoma and June 10 in Texas.

Larson then swept the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature races June 12-13 at Knoxville Raceway.

It was the second Indiana Midget Week victory at Gas City for Larson, who also won in 2013 on the quarter-mile semi-banked clay oval.

Indiana Midget Week will move Thursday night to Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana, and Larson’s streak will be in the crosshairs again.

A bounty of $1,000 was posted Wednesday for any driver who could beat Larson at Gas City (and it rose to $1,400 by the green flag). Because Larson won, the money was donated to the Indiana Donor Network in his name.

According to USACracing.com, Richard and Jennifer Marshall of Priority Aviation will carry the bounty over for each night that Larson doesn’t win.

Larson has nine consecutive Midget victories in the United States dating to last year, including his breakthrough in the 2020 Chilit Bowl.

RESULTS

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (14), 2. Buddy Kofoid (2), 3. Tyler Courtney (1), 4. Tanner Thorson (7), 5. Gio Scelzi (8), 6. Jake Neuman (11), 7. Logan Seavey (6), 8. Carson Macedo (10), 9. Tanner Carrick (4), 10. Kaylee Bryson (3), 11. Rico Abreu (13), 12. Justin Grant (19), 13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (5), 14. Daryn Pittman (16), 15. Chris Windom (18), 16. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 17. Daison Pursley (23), 18. Shane Golobic (22), 19. Zach Daum (17), 20. Robert Dalby (24), 21. Brady Bacon (20), 22. Cole Bodine (21), 23. Cannon McIntosh (12), 24. Thomas Meseraull (15). Lap leaders: 1-17 Tyler Courtney; Laps 18-30 Kyle Larson.