Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cooper Webb scored his third consecutive Wednesday night victory in Supercross, passing Zach Osborne with a little more than 3 minutes remaining.

Eli Tomac finished second and nearly clinched his first 450 championship in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series. He has a massive 22-point cushion on Webb entering Sunday’s finale.

Osborne finished third, followed by Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson.

RECAP: Cooper Webb perfect on Wednesdays

Webb swept all three Wednesday night shows at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the Supercross season restarted May 31 for the final seven events of the season after an 85-day layoff for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Click here for Round 16 450 main results | Round 16 450 points standings

In the 250 East class, Chase Sexton scored his fourth victory of the season by leading the final 18 laps after bumping aside Shane McElrath, who led the first four.

Sexton takes a six-point lead over McElrath, who finished second Wednesday, entering the season finale

Colt Nichols finished third, his third consecutive podium.

Click here for Round 16 250 East main results | Round 16 250 East points standings | Combined 250 East West points standings

SEASON FINALE: The 2020 season will conclude Sunday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, starting on NBCSN from 3-4:30 p.m. ET and concluding on NBC from 4:30-6 p.m. ET. There will be two main events: The 450 class and a combined 250 East/West showdown.